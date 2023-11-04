Rockford Avenges Friday Loss

November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (4-3-0-0) took on the Rockford IceHogs (4-2-0-0) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 6-5 overtime win in Texas the previous Saturday.

Rockford opened the scoring with 4:30 to go in the first. Filip Roos made the pass across to Michal Teply who was waiting to one-time it past Collin Delia with three seconds remaining on the power play. The Moose tied the contest 96 seconds later. C.J. Suess gathered the puck behind the net and fed a backhand pass to the slot. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waiting and fired it behind Jaxson Stauber. Rockford pushed back ahead shortly after, as Anders Bjork lifted a shot past Delia after streaking in on a two-on-one rush. Manitoba trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes of play with the shots standing at 11 apiece.

Manitoba tied the contest with under five minutes to go in the stanza. With the Moose on a four-on-three power play, Kyle Capobianco sauced the puck to Brad Lambert. The forward stepped into open space and zipped a shot past Stauber. The goal was the only offence in the second period. Both teams headed into the second intermission tied 2-2, with the Moose outshooting the IceHogs by a count of 14-11 in the frame.

Rockford broke the deadlock halfway through the third with a goal from Cole Guttman. The Rockford centreman grabbed the puck at his own blue line and raced up ice before picking the far side of the net with a wrister. With time dwindling and the Moose trailing while on the power play, Delia was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit was unsuccessful, as Filip Roos stepped out of the penalty box and potted the empty net tally to give Rockford a 4-2 lead. The Moose pulled Delia once again and this time managed to draw within a goal with eight seconds left, as Chibrikov wristed a shot from the point through Stauber. The horn sounded to end the game shortly after with the Moose falling 4-3. Delia pulled the loss and made 28 stops, while Stauber picked up the win and made 33 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Brad Lambert (Click for full interview)

"I thought we had some good periods of time. Sustained o-zone time and chances down there. We have to do a better job of getting out of our end, breaking out cleanly and turning those into rush opportunities. I think we spent too much time in our own zone. We'll try to get the puck out quicker and that way we'll spend less time in there."

Statbook

Kyle Capobianco has 11 points (4G, 7A) his past five contests

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has scored in consecutive contests

Brad Lambert has tallied 10 points (4G, 6A) his past seven games

Nikita Chibrikov has notched seven points (1G, 6A) his past four games

Danny Zhilkin has tallied three points (1G, 2A) his past two contests

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Rockford IceHogs at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Nov. 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 pm CT. The Moose will give away Team Posters to the first 3000 fans in attendance. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch all Moose games on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.