Griffins Defeat Admirals 2-1 for First Road Win of Season
November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Simon Edvinsson celebrates win
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)
MILWAUKEE -- The Grand Rapids Griffins picked up a tight 2-1 victory against the Milwaukee Admirals at Panther Arena on Saturday. Elmer Soderblom and Brogan Rafferty combined for a two-goal second frame to secure the lead, which helped give the Griffins their first road win of the year.
Michael Hutchinson saved 15 of 16 shots, collecting two shutout periods in the second and third. Carter Mazur picked up his first point with an assist on Soderblom's goal, marking his first tally of the season. Rafferty's game-winning goal helped put the Griffins back in the win column and snapped a five game losing streak.
With 12:21 remaining in the first stanza, Tye Felhaber snapped a shot from the slot past Hutchinson to put the Admirals on the board first. Just over a minute following the goal, captain Josiah Didier dropped the gloves with Navrin Mutter.
After a shot from Mazur bounced off of Yaroslav Askarov, Soderblom tapped the puck past Askarov's right pad from the low slot to tie the game at 1-1 at 13:35 in the second period. Soderblom's goal was his first of the season. While 4-on-4, Rafferty collected his own rebound in the left circle and put his second shot attempt into the net to take the lead with 1:13 left in the middle frame. Following an 8-5 shot advantage in the first, Grand Rapids nearly tripled its shot total, outshooting Milwaukee 22-7 in the second frame.
The Griffins defended their one-goal lead through the final period, holding the Admirals to four shots on goal. Grand Rapids limited Milwaukee to 16 total shots in the contest. In their last four games, the Griffins had allowed 27.3 shots on average.
Notes
- Dominik Shine tied Mitch Callahan for third place on the Griffins' all-time games played list with 365.
- Eemil Viro skated in his 200th pro game.
- Jonatan Berggren's point streak ended at three games (0-4-4).
Box Score
Grand Rapids 0 2 0 - 2
Milwaukee 1 0 0 - 1
1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Felhaber 1 (O'Reilly, McKeown), 7:39. Penalties-Aston-Reese Gr (holding the stick), 4:08; Didier Gr (fighting), 8:40; Mutter Mil (fighting), 8:40.
2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 1 (Mazur, Lombardi), 13:35. 3, Grand Rapids, Rafferty 1 (Wallinder), 18:47. Penalties-Angello Mil (holding the stick), 0:44; Hanas Gr (roughing), 18:18; Jankowski Mil (roughing), 18:18.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Berggren Gr (slashing), 4:20.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-22-7-37. Milwaukee 5-7-4-16.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 1; Milwaukee 0 / 2.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 2-2-0 (16 shots-15 saves). Milwaukee, Askarov 3-2-0 (37 shots-35 saves).
A-7,083
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 3-3-1-1 (8 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 10 vs. Toronto 7 p.m. EST
Milwaukee: 3-4-0-0 (6 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 8 vs. Toronto 10 a.m. CST
