Arturs Silovs Picks up Shutout as Canucks Win 2-0 on Diwali Night
November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
For the second time in as many nights, the Abbotsford Canucks squared off with the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday at Abbotsford Centre.
Looking for revenge following Friday's 5-2 defeat, Jeremy Colliton rolled out a similar looking line up, except with Jermaine Loewen replacing Josh Bloom, with Loewen making his home debut along side Josh Passolt and Alex Kannok Leipert. Ty Glover played with John Stevens and Marc Gatcomb, while Artūrs Šilovs started in the Abbotsford net. Jesper Vikman would replace Jiri Patera from Friday and get the start.
An evenly fought opening 20 minutes seemed as though it was destined for a dead lock, thanks to a number of impressive saves from Šilovs to keep the score level.
Linus Karlsson would help to change that, as he went flying down the right wing after picking up a pass from Aatu Räty, shielding the puck with a power move towards Vikman. He would square the puck across the crease to Max Sasson, who had a wide open net to shoot at. He would steer home his third of the season, putting the hosts ahead with four minutes remaining.
That 1-0 lead is how the Canucks would finish the opening frame, outshooting Henderson 12-10 in the process.
Räty, Sasson and Karlsson would connect again in the opening minutes of the second period to double the Canucks lead. Karlsson and Sasson were digging for a loose puck in the Henderson zone, before the puck fell to Räty at the left faceoff circle. Räty would snap a shot away quickly, beating Vikman's blocker for his second goal of the campaign.
Abbotsford would keep pressing, but Vikman would keep it a 2-0 game. Abbotsford lead the shot count 23-17 through 40 minutes, and held the two goal lead.
Following another tightly fought 20 minutes, Abbotsford would hold on to the two-goal margin and take the full two points with a 2-0 victory.
Max Sasson and Aatu Räty each registered a goal and an assist, while Linus Karlsson had a two-assist performance. Vikman stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced, while Šilovs stopped all 23 Henderson efforts for his sixth career AHL shut out, and the first of the season for the Canucks.
The Canucks will now host the Bakersfield Condors on Thursday and Saturday night next week, before embarking on a four game road trip. After their stops in Henderson and Calgary, Abbotsford will return home for another four game home stand, featuring Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday December 2nd.
