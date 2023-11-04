Wranglers Win Fifth Straight

The Wranglers (6-0-1) remain unbeaten in regulation this season after picking up a 1-0 win against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matt Coronato notched his first career AHL goal, which would hold up as the game-winner, firing four shots on goal in the contest.

Jordan Oesterle, who was assigned to the Wranglers on Friday, suited up for the Wranglers in his first AHL game since 2017.

Dustin Wolf (5-0-0) made 27 saves to pick up his first shutout of the season.

It didn't take long for Coronato to make an impact in his first AHL game.

Just 4:07 into the first period, he picked off an errant pass in the neutral zone, sped up the ice, walked into the slot and ripped home a wrist-shot.

Then, at the 10:14 mark, things got physical as Alex Gallant dropped the gloves with Scott Sabourin for his second hard-hitting scrap of the season.

The Wranglers outshot the Barracuda 11-5 in the opening frame and took a 1-0 lead into the break.

The parade to the penalty box carried over into the second period, as the Wranglers took three minors in the frame.

However, Calgary's PK was solid, killing off a late 5-on-3 penalty, backed by big blocks from Jonathan Aspirot, Ilya Solovyov and Colton Poolman.

Wolf turned aside eight shots in the frame to keep the Wranglers ahead.

Both teams traded chances in the third period, but the score remained the same.

San Jose pulled their netminder, Magnus Chrona, with over two minutes left in regulation, but on their ensuing offensive zone attack, they took a goaltender interference penalty to negate the extra-attacker.

Wolf was the story once again, making 13 saves in the final frame to preserve the 'W'.

Both teams are back in action on Sunday afternoon at the 'Dome. Puck drop is 12pm.

