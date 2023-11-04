Wolf Pack Complete Trio of Transactions

November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







UTICA, NY - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom to the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

In addition, Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager and New York Rangers Assistant General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Zach Berzolla from loan to the Cyclones and has signed defenseman Matt Cairns to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) from the Cyclones.

Lindbom, 23, has appeared in four games with the Cyclones this season, posting a 2-2-0 record. In those four games, Lindbom has amassed an .861 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average. In 32 career ECHL contests between the Cyclones and Jacksonville Icemen, Lindbom has posted a career record of 19-12-1. He has made one appearance in the AHL, playing 34:10 in relief on January 28th, 2023, against the Syracuse Crunch.

Lindbom was selected in the second round, 39th overall, by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Berzolla, 25, has skated in five games with the Cyclones this season and recorded two points (2 a). The native of Howell, NJ, has appeared in 127 career ECHL games with the Cyclones, Jacksonville Icemen and Florida Everblades, scoring 50 points (10 g, 40 a). He has also appeared in twelve career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Rochester Americans, scoring two goals.

Berzolla inked a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack on July 13th, 2023. It is his second stint with the club. He registered one goal in eight games with the team during the 2021-22 campaign.

Cairns, 25, has scored one assist in five games with the Cyclones this season. The native of Mississauga, ON, has notched 23 points (3 g, 20 a) in 115 career ECHL games with the Cyclones. He has also played in nine AHL games with the Americans and Milwaukee Admirals.

Cairns attended Wolf Pack training camp on a PTO in October. He was selected in the third round, 84th overall, by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack continue their five-game road trip tonight when they face the Utica Comets. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage on AHLTV and Mixlr beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.