Silver Knights Fall, 2-0, to Canucks
November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 2-0, to the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday evening on the road. It marks the first time that the team has been shut out this season.
Abbotsford opened the scoring first with a goal from Sasson late in the first period. They then extended it with a goal by Räty early in the second to secure a victory over the Knights.
Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 20 of 22 shots on goal.
The Silver Knights will next take on the Colorado Eagles on the road, with back-to-back games on November 7 and 8.
