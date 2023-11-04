Ads Stumble Against Griffins
November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped a season-high 35 shots but it wasn't enough as Milwaukee dropped a 2-1 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
It was the second straight loss for the Ads, who will look to rite the ship on Wednesday against Toronto.
The Admirals got on the board early in the game courtesy of Tye Felhaber's first tally of the season at 7:39. The play started when Cal O'Reilly created a turnover along the wall in the Grand Rapids zone and popped out to the high slot. There Felhaber was the first to it and he fired a wrister that beat Griffins goalie Michael Hutchinson, low stick side.
The Ads held that lead into the second period, but the Griffins controlled the play during the sandwich frame, outshooting Milwaukee 22-7 and potting a pair of goals. Elmer Soderblom got the first on an unlucky bounce for the Ads at 13:35.
Brogan Rafferty picked up the eventual game-winner 3:12 later when he followed his own shot that was originally stopped by Askarov but poked in by Rafferty on a second chance.
The Ads pushed in the third, but weren't able to get the equalizer despite pulling Askarov in favor of an extra attacker for the final minute.
The Admirals are back in action on Wednesday, November 8th when they host the Toronto Marlies at 10:30 am in a Milwaukee Public Museum School Day Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2023
- Arturs Silovs Picks up Shutout as Canucks Win 2-0 on Diwali Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Stumble Against Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Fall, 2-0, to Canucks - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Take Down Islanders, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Eagles Top Reign, 5-3 - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Fall to Roadrunners 5-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Olausson Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 5-3 Win Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Defeat Admirals 2-1 for First Road Win of Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tokarski Backstops Amerks to Shootout Win in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Thrilling Third Period Results in Monsters' 5-4 Win Over Bruins - Cleveland Monsters
- Dylan Garand Makes 31 Saves as Wolf Pack Edge Comets 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Grind Out Standings Point at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Shuts Out Iowa 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Murray Shines, Stars Shut Out Wild In Iowa - Texas Stars
- Limoges, Priskie Lift Bears to 3-1 Win Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Coghlan Comes up Clutch in T-Birds' 5th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Gulls Fall to Checkers, 5-4 - San Diego Gulls
- P-Bruins Bested by Monsters in Thrilling Third Period - Providence Bruins
- Comets Fall Short Against Wolf Pack, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Gerry Mayhew Scores in Overtime for Second Consecutive Day as Checkers Beat Gulls - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Stunned by Senators in Overtime, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford Avenges Friday Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Guttman Provides Crucial Goal in Hogs' Third Straight Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Robert Hagg from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Morning Skate Report: November 4, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phantoms Recall Nolan Maier - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Pay Lone Visit to Comets in Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #8: Tucson Roadrunners vs Chicago Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Complete Trio of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Head North for First of Weekend Set in Manitoba - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Open November in Hershey Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Open Chicago Series with 3-2 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Fifth Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Canucks, 5-2, In Road Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Fall 5-2 on Home Ice to Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Stumble Against Griffins
- Ads Drop School Game to Iowa
- Ads Announce Second Phase of Promotional Schedule
- Del Gaizo Recalled by Preds
- Admirals Turn Back Senators