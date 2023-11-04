Bridgeport Islanders Open November in Hershey Tonight

November 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (2-4-1-0) open their 11-game month of November with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Hershey Bears (7-3-0-0) at Giant Center. Only three of their 11 games will take place on the road. Bridgeport has been off for six full days since falling to the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum last Saturday, 2-0. Spencer Knight had 23 saves for Charlotte, while Ken Appleby was fantastic in his second start of the season, making 31 saves including a highlight-reel stop on a shorthanded breakaway in the third period. The Islanders' penalty kill was also solid, finishing 6-for-6. Tonight, Bridgeport looks to get back into the win column and end a four-game slide on the road.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight marks the second of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the first of three in Chocolatetown. The Islanders will return to Hershey, Penn. on Nov. 17th and Feb. 3rd. The Bears lead the series 1-0-0-0 after a 3-2 overtime win at Total Mortgage Arena on Oct. 22nd, when forward Mike Sgarbossa recorded his third goal of the season at 3:32 of the extra frame. Matthew Maggio and Tanner Fritz each scored in regulation to help Bridgeport battle back from a two-goal deficit. The Isles went 2-2-2-0 against Hershey last season and had points in all three meetings on the road (1-0-2-0).

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

The Bears saw their four-game winning streak come to an end last night in Wilkes-Barre, falling to the Penguins, 2-1, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Mike Vecchione scored a power-play goal at 6:27 of the first period, but the Penguins responded with each of the next two. Hunter Shepard had 22 saves. Despite the setback, Hershey leads the Atlantic Division with 14 points in 10 games. They have won four straight games at Giant Center dating back to Oct. 15th.

THE KILLERS

The Islanders' penalty kill was busy but effective last weekend, going 10-for-11 in two games against Charlotte. It was perfect through six situations on Saturday, including three straight 5-on-3 Charlotte power plays due to overlapping minor penalties. Bridgeport's kill improved to 27-for-30 overall this season, good for fourth in the AHL (90.0%). On home ice, it is the only perfect penalty kill in the Eastern Conference (7-for-7).

RIP-ROARING RUSLAN

Ruslan Iskhakov was the only Islander to record multiple points in Charlotte, collecting two assists last Friday to boost his totals to a team-leading eight points and six assists. He also leads Bridgeport with three multi-point games. The 2023 AHL All-Star is tied for 33rd in the league's scoring race and shares 21st in assists. Iskhakov was the New York Islanders' 43rd overall pick in 2018.

DUFOUR DRIVES ONE HOME

William Dufour ranked fourth on the Islanders with 21 goals as a rookie last season. Eight of those came on the power play. So, it makes sense that the 21-year-old winger scored the first goal of his sophomore season on the power play last Friday night. It occurred on one of a team-high five shots in the game, and Dufour had another four shots in Saturday's rematch, tying him with Jeff Kubiak. Dufour has a team-leading 23 shots-on-goal through seven games.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (5-2-2): Last: 3-0 W at Washington, Thursday -- Next: Tonight vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (2-4-0-0): Last: 2-1 L vs. Adirondack, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Adirondack, 7:05 p.m. ET

