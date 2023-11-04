Guttman Provides Crucial Goal in Hogs' Third Straight Win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - After six full days of rest, the Rockford IceHogs continued their momentum from last weekend and picked up their third straight win with a 4-3 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.

Cole Guttman's breakaway goal in the third period gave Rockford a lead that they would hold until the final buzzer. The forward finished with a goal and an assist for his second straight multi-point effort. Defenseman Filip Roos scored the empty-netter for the Hogs and ended his afternoon with a goal and two assists.

Two Chicago Blackhawks draft picks made their pro debuts on Saturday. Colton Dach and Marcel Marcel both skated in their first AHL game after returning from injury.

The IceHogs struck first in the opening frame following a flurry of penalties against Manitoba. On the third penalty of the period, Mike Hardman collected the puck in the right corner then passed to Roos in the middle of the blue line. Roos faked a wrist shot towards the net and passed the puck to a wide open Michal Teply who sent a one-timer shot towards the net for the first goal of the game (15:30).

The Moose responded with a goal of their own with a shot from the slot by Axel Jonsson-Fjallby for his third goal of the season (17:06).

Shortly after Manitoba's equalizer, a lead pass from Nolan Allan to Anders Bjork at center ice gave Rockford a two-on-one breakaway with Joey Anderson. Bjork snapped a wrist shot past former IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia to give Rockford a 2-1 lead (18:14).

Late into the second period, Manitoba and Rockford would draw penalties resulting in 4-on-4 play. Josh Healey was then called on a hooking penalty to give Manitoba a 4-on-3 advantage. During the 4-on-3, Brad Lambert fired a shot towards the net resulting in a power-play goal to tie the game 2-2 (16:20).

Midway through the third period, Guttman stole the puck from his defensive zone and was off to the races. Skating ahead two-thirds of the ice on his own, while maneuvering past two defensemen, Guttman sent a wrister over the shoulder of Delia to give Rockford a 3-2 lead (8:55).

With just under four minutes left, a delay of game penalty against Rockford presented Manitoba a power-play opportunity. The Moose also pulled their goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage. With the power-play clock expiring and an empty net, Roos skated out of the penalty box, received a pass from Guttman, and scored into an empty net (18:50).

The insurance goal proved necessary as Nikita Chibrikov scored for the Moose with eight seconds left in the final period closing the game at 4-3 (19:52).

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped 33 of 36 shots and improved his record to 2-1-0-0.

