Texas Earns Point in Overtime Loss at San Jose

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









San Jose Barracuda's Tristen Robins versus Texas Stars' Will Butcher and Dylan Wells

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andreea Cardani/SJ Barracuda) San Jose Barracuda's Tristen Robins versus Texas Stars' Will Butcher and Dylan Wells(Texas Stars, Credit: Andreea Cardani/SJ Barracuda)

SAN JOSE, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 5-4 in overtime to the San Jose Barracuda Saturday night at Tech CU Arena.

Texas found itself trailing San Jose 2-0 early after a pair of goals were scored by Brandon Coe and Danil Gushchin at 3:50 and 14:19 of the first period, respectively. Then at 16:42, Nick Caamano cut the deficit in half by sliding the puck through the legs of Aaron Dell on a breakaway while the Stars were short-handed.

The Barracuda extended their lead back to two when Tristen Robins lifted a shot in close over the right shoulder of Dylan Wells 1:34 into the middle period, which forced a goaltending change for Texas as Remi Poirier entered the game in relief. The Stars climbed back into the fight when Riley Barber tapped a pass from Ben Gleason past Dell at 5:25 to make it 3-2. Rhett Gardner tied the game 3-3 at 13:45 when he took a pass from Caamano in the high slot before firing into the bottom-right corner.

The third period saw San Jose reclaim its lead when Jacob Peterson intercepted a clearing attempt by the Stars following a penalty kill where he ripped it over the shoulder of Poirier to make it 4-3 Barracuda at 5:09. Barber then scored his second goal of the night on a pass out of the right corner that banked off Dell's skate and into the net to tie the game 4-4 at 9:35. Barber's 29th goal of the season was enough to eventually force the need for extra time in San Jose.

In overtime, Patrick Sieloff fired the game-winner past Poirier following a give-and-go exchange with Peterson 3:18 into the extra session.

Dell picked up the win in goal for the Barracuda after stopping 29 of the 33 shots he faced. Poirier came down with the loss despite entering the game while the Stars were trailing. Poirier stopped 18 of 20 shots after Wells made the start and turned aside eight of the 11 shots he saw.

The Stars return home to play host to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

