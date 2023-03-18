Texas Earns Point in Overtime Loss at San Jose
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
San Jose Barracuda's Tristen Robins versus Texas Stars' Will Butcher and Dylan Wells
(Texas Stars, Credit: Andreea Cardani/SJ Barracuda)
SAN JOSE, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 5-4 in overtime to the San Jose Barracuda Saturday night at Tech CU Arena.
Texas found itself trailing San Jose 2-0 early after a pair of goals were scored by Brandon Coe and Danil Gushchin at 3:50 and 14:19 of the first period, respectively. Then at 16:42, Nick Caamano cut the deficit in half by sliding the puck through the legs of Aaron Dell on a breakaway while the Stars were short-handed.
The Barracuda extended their lead back to two when Tristen Robins lifted a shot in close over the right shoulder of Dylan Wells 1:34 into the middle period, which forced a goaltending change for Texas as Remi Poirier entered the game in relief. The Stars climbed back into the fight when Riley Barber tapped a pass from Ben Gleason past Dell at 5:25 to make it 3-2. Rhett Gardner tied the game 3-3 at 13:45 when he took a pass from Caamano in the high slot before firing into the bottom-right corner.
The third period saw San Jose reclaim its lead when Jacob Peterson intercepted a clearing attempt by the Stars following a penalty kill where he ripped it over the shoulder of Poirier to make it 4-3 Barracuda at 5:09. Barber then scored his second goal of the night on a pass out of the right corner that banked off Dell's skate and into the net to tie the game 4-4 at 9:35. Barber's 29th goal of the season was enough to eventually force the need for extra time in San Jose.
In overtime, Patrick Sieloff fired the game-winner past Poirier following a give-and-go exchange with Peterson 3:18 into the extra session.
Dell picked up the win in goal for the Barracuda after stopping 29 of the 33 shots he faced. Poirier came down with the loss despite entering the game while the Stars were trailing. Poirier stopped 18 of 20 shots after Wells made the start and turned aside eight of the 11 shots he saw.
The Stars return home to play host to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Barracuda's Tristen Robins versus Texas Stars' Will Butcher and Dylan Wells
(Andreea Cardani/SJ Barracuda)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023
- Reign Can't Get Past Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Downed by Wild - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Round Out Home Stand With Emphatic 5-2 Victory Over Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wranglers Fall in Shootout to Roadrunners - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Condors, 5-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rossi's Hat Trick Powers Wild to 6-2 Win Over Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens' Strong Run of Play Continues with Win in Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- Texas Earns Point in Overtime Loss at San Jose - Texas Stars
- Gust Grabs Two Points for Hogs with Overtime Winner - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Fall Short to Bears in Hershey - Rochester Americans
- Arvid Holm Notches 33 Saves for Win - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins' Offense Stifled by Cooley in 2-1 Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Claim Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss to IceHogs - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Downed by Moose 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Cooley Backstops Ads to Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Feisty Game Ends with Pens Falling in OT to Crunch, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Pick Up 2-1 Win Over Amerks On Hall Of Fame Night - Hershey Bears
- Brodzinski Strikes Twice as Pack Beat Isles 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bussi Backbones P-Bruins to Victory Over T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Can't Overcome Early Deficit to Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Edge Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Remains in a Playoff Position by One Point Over Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Trounce Toronto for Second Straight Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Signs Tyler Busch to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Comets Drop Road Game to Rocket, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Caps Recall Fucale, Bears Sign Goaltender Bailey Brkin to Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Behind the Bench: 500 AHL Games Completes Full Circle Justin Dowling Moment - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov, D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day - Calgary at Tucson - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Crucial Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game #60 - Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Hogs and Eagles Clash in Fourth and Final Regular Season Meeting - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners' Luck Runs out in Loss to First-Place Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Blank Roadrunners for Sixth-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Daccord's 36 Save Performance Backstops Firebirds to 40th Win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Coachella Valley Pulls Away in Third Period, Iowa Falls 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Canucks Put Four Past Ontario, Shut Out Reign 4-0 On Friday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Blanked by Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Stars Shoot Past Barracuda, 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Score Six to Tackle San Jose - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Drop First Half of Back-To-Back to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.