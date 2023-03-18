T-Birds Can't Overcome Early Deficit to Bruins

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Martin Frk in action

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Martin Frk in action(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (32-22-2-4) again spotted its opposition an early lead, but this time, they could not overcome the margin in a 4-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (36-14-8-2) on Saturday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.

Like the night before, the T-Birds were greeted unkindly by their opposition, as Curtis Hall got his first goal of the season at 5:44 of the first. Making his T-Birds debut in the nets, Garret Sparks came out to challenge after Hall found himself alone near the slot area, but Hall's quick release slipped under Sparks' pads to give Providence the 1-0 advantage.

Just 90 seconds later, John Beecher added to Providence's output as he raced to the crease to take a perfect centering pass from Chris Wagner to put it into the empty twine at 7:14, giving the Bruins the 2-0 edge.

Providence All-Star goaltender Brandon Bussi was at the top of his game, turning away 13 shots in the first en route to 32 saves on the evening.

The Springfield offense was kept at bay until the 18:01 mark of period two, when Martin Frk crashed the crease to scoop a backhander past a fallen Bussi to cut the Bruins' lead to 2-1. Frk's goal, his 28th of the season, pulled him within one of the AHL lead in that department, and it also marked the fifth straight game with a goal for Frk. That streak equals a T-Birds team record set in 2017 by Anthony Greco.

Sparks and Bussi kept the 2-1 score all the way into the back half of the third period, but on just their second power play of the night, Providence took advantage of a giveaway in the slot. Georgii Merkulov stole a puck on his forehand and quickly fired a wrister upstairs through a screen Sparks to elevate Providence to a 3-1 lead.

Wagner scooped up his second point of the night with an empty-netter with 2:09 to play to round out the scoring.

The T-Birds look to respond on Sunday afternoon when they renew acquaintances in Providence for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It's the first of seven consecutive games on the road for Springfield through April 4.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.