T-Birds Can't Overcome Early Deficit to Bruins
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (32-22-2-4) again spotted its opposition an early lead, but this time, they could not overcome the margin in a 4-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (36-14-8-2) on Saturday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.
Like the night before, the T-Birds were greeted unkindly by their opposition, as Curtis Hall got his first goal of the season at 5:44 of the first. Making his T-Birds debut in the nets, Garret Sparks came out to challenge after Hall found himself alone near the slot area, but Hall's quick release slipped under Sparks' pads to give Providence the 1-0 advantage.
Just 90 seconds later, John Beecher added to Providence's output as he raced to the crease to take a perfect centering pass from Chris Wagner to put it into the empty twine at 7:14, giving the Bruins the 2-0 edge.
Providence All-Star goaltender Brandon Bussi was at the top of his game, turning away 13 shots in the first en route to 32 saves on the evening.
The Springfield offense was kept at bay until the 18:01 mark of period two, when Martin Frk crashed the crease to scoop a backhander past a fallen Bussi to cut the Bruins' lead to 2-1. Frk's goal, his 28th of the season, pulled him within one of the AHL lead in that department, and it also marked the fifth straight game with a goal for Frk. That streak equals a T-Birds team record set in 2017 by Anthony Greco.
Sparks and Bussi kept the 2-1 score all the way into the back half of the third period, but on just their second power play of the night, Providence took advantage of a giveaway in the slot. Georgii Merkulov stole a puck on his forehand and quickly fired a wrister upstairs through a screen Sparks to elevate Providence to a 3-1 lead.
Wagner scooped up his second point of the night with an empty-netter with 2:09 to play to round out the scoring.
The T-Birds look to respond on Sunday afternoon when they renew acquaintances in Providence for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It's the first of seven consecutive games on the road for Springfield through April 4.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds' Martin Frk in action
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023
- Griffins' Offense Stifled by Cooley in 2-1 Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Claim Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss to IceHogs - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Downed by Moose 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Cooley Backstops Ads to Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Feisty Game Ends with Pens Falling in OT to Crunch, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Pick Up 2-1 Win Over Amerks On Hall Of Fame Night - Hershey Bears
- Brodzinski Strikes Twice as Pack Beat Isles 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bussi Backbones P-Bruins to Victory Over T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Can't Overcome Early Deficit to Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Edge Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Remains in a Playoff Position by One Point Over Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Trounce Toronto for Second Straight Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Signs Tyler Busch to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Comets Drop Road Game to Rocket, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Caps Recall Fucale, Bears Sign Goaltender Bailey Brkin to Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Behind the Bench: 500 AHL Games Completes Full Circle Justin Dowling Moment - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov, D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day - Calgary at Tucson - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Crucial Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game #60 - Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Hogs and Eagles Clash in Fourth and Final Regular Season Meeting - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners' Luck Runs out in Loss to First-Place Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Blank Roadrunners for Sixth-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Daccord's 36 Save Performance Backstops Firebirds to 40th Win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Coachella Valley Pulls Away in Third Period, Iowa Falls 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Canucks Put Four Past Ontario, Shut Out Reign 4-0 On Friday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Blanked by Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Stars Shoot Past Barracuda, 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Score Six to Tackle San Jose - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Drop First Half of Back-To-Back to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Can't Overcome Early Deficit to Bruins
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov, D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds
- Bitten, Frk Anchor Comeback Win in Hartford
- Blues Recall G Joel Hofer; T-Birds Sign G Garret Sparks to PTO
- Frk's Second Hat Trick Pushes T-Birds to Win Over Laval