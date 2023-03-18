Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they return home to GIANT Center to welcome the Rochester Americans, who make their lone visit of the season to Chocolatetown tonight.

Hershey Bears (36-16-5-2) vs. Rochester Americans (28-24-4-2)

March 18, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 60 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Sullivan (89), Jack Young (24)

Linespersons: Joseph Mahon (91), Bob Goodman (90)

Tonight's Promotions:

- Hall of Fame Night - The Bears will induct their 2021 and 2022 classes into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to be present for the start of the Hall of Fame ceremony.

- Print Works On Demand Poster Night - The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Hershey Bears Hall of Fame Poster, Courtesy of Print Works On Demand.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV (AHLTV Free Game of the Week)

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears made their final visit of the regular season to Lehigh Valley last night, and picked up a 2-1 victory over the Phantoms. Ethen Frank scored his team-leading 26th of the season at 18:56 of the first period, but Ronnie Attard scored at 16:09 of the second to tie the game. With Hershey on the power play midway through the third period, Sam Anas beat Samuel Ersson with a goal at 10:47 for the eventual game-winner. Hunter Shepard made 21 saves to get the win. The Americans were at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last night, and despite building a 3-1 lead in the first period, Rochester allowed three straight goals to the Penguins (including a pair of goals 19 seconds apart in the third) to fall behind 4-3. Although Jeremy Davies scored to tie the game at 4-4, the Americans ultimately were felled by the Penguins in the shootout, as Ty Glover scored in the second round, while Rochester failed to score on Dustin Tokarski.

CALL TO THE HALL:

Tonight the Bears will induct their 2021 and 2022 classes into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame. The Class of 2021 is comprised of Barry Ashbee (player), Frederic Cassivi (player), John Henderson (player), Myron Stankiewicz (player), and John Travers (general); the Class of 2022 consists of Keith Aucoin (player), Brian Dobbin (player), Don Foreman (official), and Gregg Mace (general).

PUSH TO THE POSTSEASON:

The Bears enter tonight one point back of Providence for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, with an equal number of games played. The Bruins are in action tonight with the first match of a home-and-home series with Springfield. As of this morning, the Magic Number for the Bears sits at seven points; Hershey's Magic Number toward clinching a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs can be reduced to three points with a win over Rochester and a Hartford loss at Bridgeport.

BUY AMERICAN:

The Bears are 3-4-0-1 against Rochester over the previous five seasons, and went 0-2-0-0 against the Americans during the 2021-22 campaign. Hershey's last win against the Amerks came on Jan. 19, 2020 - current Bears Garrett Pilon and Riley Sutter scored in the third period in an eventual 4-3 home victory. Current Bears head coach Todd Nelson spent the 2000-01 campaign with Rochester in the second-to-last season of his playing career. Hershey will also visit the Americans on Friday, March 24. The Americans' power play ranks 30th in the AHL on the road at 14.8%.

GOING NORTH:

Tonight's home game against Rochester begins a stretch in which Hershey will face North Division clubs in six of seven games over 16 days from March 18-April 2. In 10 games against North Division opponents this season, the Bears are 6-2-1-1, and a robust 5-1-0-1 at home.

SUPER SAM:

Forward Sam Anas made a big impact in his return to the lineup for the Bears last night, netting a game-winning power-play goal to break a 1-1 tie midway through the third period against the Phantoms. The goal was the fourth game-winner of the season for Anas, who missed the previous 29 games following an injury at Lehigh Valley on Dec. 21. Friday night's goal was also the 300th career point of Anas' pro career.

BEARS BITES:

Mike Vecchione is four goals away from 100 pro goals...Zach Fucale is tied for second in wins among Eastern Conference netminders with 19...The Bears are second in the American Hockey League with 39 first goals, and are also second with 27 victories after scoring first...Hershey owns the top home record in the Eastern Conference at 20-8-2-1; a win tonight will allow the Bears to match last season's total of home victories.

