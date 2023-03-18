Arvid Holm Notches 33 Saves for Win

The Manitoba Moose (32-19-5-3) faced the Chicago Wolves (26-27-3-2) on Saturday evening at Allstate Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 overtime loss against Rockford on Wednesday night.

The Moose opened the scoring 14 seconds into the contest. Jeff Malott powered his way around a pair of defenders before flipping the puck across the crease to Alex Limoges. The forward tapped the disc past Jacob Kucharski for his 17th goal of the season. Manitoba edged further ahead at the 1:42 mark. Tyrel Bauer jumped into the play and found Greg Meireles, who snapped a shot past Kucharski that tucked inside the far post. Manitoba added to its lead with a goal from Cole Maier. The forward squeezed by a Wolves skater at the blue line before ripping a shot high glove. Manitoba added another tally, as Jansen Harkins who won a battle and slid the bouncing disc past Kucharski in tight. The goal prompted a goaltending switch, as Zachary Sawchenko took over between the pipes for the Wolves. Manitoba held a 4-0 lead after the first despite being outshot 19-8.

Chicago got on the board 2:45 into the middle stanza with a tally off a rebound in front from Josh Melnick. Manitoba responded shortly after to restore the four-goal lead. With the Moose on the power play, Leon Gawanke fired a shot from the dot that Malott tipped under the glove of Sawchenko for his 20th tally of the campaign. The Moose retained a four-goal lead, while being outshot 29-17, as the horn sounded to end the middle frame.

Manitoba added one further goal with nine seconds left in the contest. Dominic Toninato banged home the rebound after a Ville Heinola shot dropped in front of Sawchenko. Holm snared all five shots he faced in the third and finished with the road win and 33 total saves.

Quotable

Moose Forward Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)

"Yeah, it was a good game. It was obviously nice getting a good start there and getting a good lead. There are some things we need to clean up. In the first period especially, we gave them too many chances in our slot. Just clean up that, play offensively like we did and we like our game."

Statbook

Tyrel Bauer has four points (1G, 3A) his past five games

Greg Meireles' sixth goal is a new career high

Simon Lundmark reached a new career-high with 15 points (2G, 13A)

Jansen Harkins set a new career-high with his 16th goal of the season

Jeff Malott is the first Moose this season to reach 20 goals. The forward has hit the 20-goal plateau in consecutive seasons

Dominic Toninato reached a new career-high with his 15th goal

Declan Chisholm has recorded three assists his past three games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday, March 19. Puck drop is slated for 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

