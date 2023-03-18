Game #60 - Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Roadrunners

7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Jackson Kozari (27) Conor O'Donnell (41)

Linespersons: Spencer Knox (66) Gabe Lomen (76)

The Tucson Roadrunners take on the Calgary Wranglers Saturday night to close out the two-game weekend set from Tucson Arena, as well as the four-game season series between the Roadrunners and AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. Saturday's contest is a part of First Responder's Day Presented by Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeartMedia with support from the Arizona Daily Star, as Tucson will be wearing Specialty First Responder's Jerseys that will be bid on live after the game with the Roadrunners players in attendance for the event.

Three Things

1) Before the Roadrunners take the ice against the Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m. MST, the Tucson Arena will host the first game of a First Responder's Day Doubleheader between the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department at 4:30 p.m. MST. The Tucson Fire Department came away with an 8-2 victory exactly one year ago on March 18, 2022, before the Roadrunners went on to earn a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Barracuda that night. The win over San Jose also saw forward Mike Carcone set the all-time team record for the most goals in a single season with his 24th tally of the 2021-2022 campaign, which he has since surpassed with a new team record of 26 goals this year. Current Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 31 of 34 shots faced in the Friday-night win, while Roadrunners forwards Jan Jenik and Mike Carcone were each successful on their shootout attempts to secure the one-goal victory.

2) The First Responder's Day festivities hosted by the Roadrunners will continue a weekend for the Southern Arizona Community, with special ticket packages that support either the Tucson Police Department or the Tucson Fire Department and their chosen charities of Higher Ground or Arizona Burn Foundation available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Support. In addition, all proceeds from Saturday's Postgame Bid To Win Event featuring Roadrunners players and their game-worn First Responder's Jerseys will benefit First Tee of Tucson and Roadrunners Community Efforts in Southern Arizona. The Roadrunners kicked off the weekend of giving back with Friday's series opener that featured the Luck of the Roadrunners event on Dash with St. Patrick's Day themed pucks, hats, and player-worn ties, all signed by members of the Tucson roster with proceeds going to Roadrunners Community Efforts.

3) Saturday's series finale is shaping up to be one of the largest crowds at the Tucson Arena this season, with over 5,100 fans in attendance for last year's First Responder's Day Matchup on March 18, 2022. The Roadrunners have earned at least a standings point in each of their top four attended home games this season, as well as in six of the top seven. Last season's First Responder's Night turnout would trail only this year's fan-favorite Star Wars Night and Teddy Bear Toss Game attendance numbers, as Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 28 represented the most fans at a Roadrunners game since the 2019-2020 campaign with 5,717 on hand for Tucson's 6-3 win over the Abbotsford Canucks.

What's The Word?

"We have a pretty good lineup coming in now. Guys coming back from injury, Boko [Imama] back from NHL call-ups, our lineup is just getting deeper and deeper. [Josh Doan] will fit in really well, and we'll be able to put him in positions to succeed."

Tucson Head Coach Steve Potvin on the Roadrunners roster receiving additions such as forward Josh Doan, who made his professional debut in Friday's series opener.

Number to Know

91 - The number worn by forward Josh Doan as he made his professional debut in Friday night's series opener as a member of the Tucson Roadrunners. The 21-year-old is the son of Shane Doan, who wore number 19 on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Arizona Coyotes with 955 points (395g 560a) across 1466 games played and 20 seasons spent in the desert. Josh Doan also wore the number 91 at Arizona State University where he tallied 75 points (28g 47a) in 74 outings over the last two seasons, even becoming the second Doan to wear the "C" for an Arizona hockey team by serving as Captain during his 2022-2023 sophomore campaign.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson, with Tucson.com's Brett Fera joining "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny on the call for the series finale between the Roadrunners and Wranglers. The game will also be broadcast live on AHLtv and on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles, before Adrian Denny and Brett Fera have all the action from the Tucson Arena.

