Iowa Wild Signs Tyler Busch to PTO

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Tyler Busch to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

Busch, 27, has recorded 27 points (13-14') in 52 games with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL this season. The 6-foot-3, 188 pound native of Lloydminster, Alberta, has also skated in two games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL this season. Busch made his AHL debut with Henderson during the 2021-22 season and skated in four games with the Silver Knights. Busch also skated in 59 games with Fort Wayne last season, where he posted 19 points (8-11=19).

Prior to his professional career, Busch played at Arizona State University, where he tallied 77 points (26-51=77) across 131 games from 2016-2020. Busch will wear sweater No. 10 with Iowa.

