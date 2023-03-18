Daccord's 36 Save Performance Backstops Firebirds to 40th Win of Season

The Firebirds defeated the Iowa Wild on Friday night by a final score of 3-1. 7,325 were in the stands at Acrisure Arena as Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 37 Iowa shots in Coachella Valley's 40th win of the season.

The Firebirds found the back of the net just 3:57 into the first period on a shorthanded goal. Carsen Twarynski poked the puck off the stick of an Iowa Wild defenseman, propelling it off the goaltender Zane McIntyre and into the cage. The goal was Twarynski's 11th of the season and the eighth shorthanded goal of the year for Coachella Valley.

Iowa tied the game on a powerplay goal towards the end of the second period. Nic Petan slid the puck through the five hole of Joey Daccord after letting it go from the top of the right circle. The goal was Petan's 18th of the season and made it 1-1.

Cameron Hughes regained the lead for Coachella Valley in the third period. Twarynski brought the puck into offensive zone and hit Hughes with a pass at the top of the left circle. Hughes drove to the net and beat McIntyre on the backhanded to make it 2-1 Firebirds at 9:32. Jimmy Schuldt earned the secondary assist on Hughes' 11th of the year.

Kole Lind added some insurance for the Firebirds with a powerplay goal at 14:51. Tye Kartye moved the puck to Max McCormick behind the goal line, who found Kole Lind waiting in the slot. Lind rifled the puck over McIntyre's shoulder to extend Coachella Valley's lead to 3-1.

Joey Daccord made 36 saves in the victory that moves Coachella Valley to 40-11-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill finished 5-for-6

