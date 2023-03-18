Capitals Re-Assign Forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned forward Bogdan Trineyev from Moscow Dynamo of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Trineyev, 21, appeared in two Calder Cup playoff games with Hershey in 2022, making his AHL debut in Game 2 of Hershey's opening-round series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Trineyev, the Capitals' fourth-round choice, 117th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded 13 points (2g, 11a) in 39 games with Moscow Dynamo this season. The 6'3", 198-pound forward ranked tied for ninth on the team in assists and tied for seventh in hits (41). In addition, Trineyev recorded two assists in five playoff games.

The Voronezh, Russia native split the 2021-22 season with MHK Dynamo Moscow of the Russia Junior Hockey League (MHL) and Dynamo Moscow (KHL). Trineyev recorded 18 points (3g, 15a) in 21 games with MHK Dynamo Moscow and played in 11 games with Dynamo Moscow. In the 2020-21 season, Trineyev recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 33 games and nine points (3g, 4a) in 14 playoff games with MHK Dynamo Moscow, winning the MHL Championship.

Trineyev will wear #22 for Hershey.

