Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets reassigned forward Mikael Pyyhtia to the Monsters from TPS in Finland's Liiga. In 47 appearances for TPS this season, Pyyhtia posted 7-13-20 with 16 penalty minutes.
A 6'0", 166 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtia was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on May 5, 2022, extending through the 2024-25 season. In 140 career Liiga appearances, all for TPS, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Pyyhtia contributed 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating and helped TPS capture the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Liiga Silver Medals. Pyyhtia also helped Finland claim the Bronze Medal at the 2020-21 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.
