Wolves Downed by Moose 6-1
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves returned to home ice as they continued their stretch of three games in three days with a matchup against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Josh Melnick's goal was all the offense the Wolves could muster as they fell to the Moose 6-1 in the sixth meeting between the teams this season. Six different Manitoba players scored in handing the defending Calder Cup champion Wolves just their sixth loss in their last 17 games.
Manitoba struck early on a goal by Alex Limoges just 14 seconds into the game and Greg Meireles' score a short time later made it 2-0.
The Moose kept coming and extended their lead to three goals when Cole Maier found the back of the net midway through the opening period. After Jansen Harkins made it 4-0 later in the period, the Wolves changed goaltenders as Zachary Sawchenko replaced Jacob Kucharski, who was making his professional debut.
In the second, the Wolves got on the board on Melnick's 13th goal of the season. The forward pounced on a rebound of a Neil Shea shot and banged it past Moose goaltender Arvid Holm. Shea and Cavan Fitzgerald were awarded assists on the score.
Manitoba answered with a power-play goal by Jeff Malott to take a 5-1 lead into the second intermission.
In the waning seconds of the third, Dominic Toninato capped the scoring for the Moose.
Kucharski (four saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Holm (33 saves) earned the win for the Moose.
The Wolves dropped to 26-27-3-2 on the season and Manitoba improved to 32-19-5-3.
Up next: The Wolves host the Moose on Sunday at Allstate Arena. (3 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). The Wolves will be wearing commemorative St. Patrick's Day jerseys that will then be auctioned for charity. Also, it is Family Sunday.
Media interested in covering the 2022 Calder Cup champion Wolves during the 2022-23 season should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
