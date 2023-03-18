Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (28-24-5-4; 65 pts.) at San Diego Gulls (19-39-1-0; 39 points)

The Iowa Wild travel to Pechanga Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls Saturday at 9 p.m.

SPECIAL STREAK

The Iowa Wild extended a power-play goal-scoring streak to four games with Nic Petan's second period goal against the Coachella Valley Firebirds Friday night. The Wild have six power-play goals over the past four games. Iowa has had two five-game power-play goal scoring streaks this season; the Wild converted 8-of-27 opportunities from Dec. 4-13 and 5-of-19 chances from Jan. 11-21.

HOT HANDS

- Marco Rossi has points in six games in a row (3-7=10)

- Jesper Wallstedt has not allowed more than three goals in any of his last five starts

- Steven Fogarty has points in four of his last five games (3-2=5)

- Joe Hicketts saw a four-game point streak (1-5=6) come to a close Friday

FIRST MEETING

- San Diego enters Saturday's matchup on a season-long four-game win streak

- Iowa put together a six-game streak from Jan. 7-20 and a five-game streak from Mar. 3-12

- The Wild won the first three meetings between the two clubs last season before falling 5-3 in San Diego on Apr. 2, 2022

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.