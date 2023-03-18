Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two clubs this regular season.
The two teams last met on March 17th when the Marlies lost 5-0. Currently, Charlotte has won two of the last three meetings.
Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 61 points (18G, 43A). On the Checkers side, Riley Nash leads the way with 50 points (22G, 28A).
Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Hogs and Eagles Clash in Fourth and Final Regular Season Meeting - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners' Luck Runs out in Loss to First-Place Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Blank Roadrunners for Sixth-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Daccord's 36 Save Performance Backstops Firebirds to 40th Win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Coachella Valley Pulls Away in Third Period, Iowa Falls 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Canucks Put Four Past Ontario, Shut Out Reign 4-0 On Friday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Blanked by Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Stars Shoot Past Barracuda, 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Score Six to Tackle San Jose - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Drop First Half of Back-To-Back to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back
- Toronto Marlies Clinch Spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in St. Patrick's Day Battle
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Final Matchup of Regular Season
- Toronto Marlies Return Home for a Game against the Hartford Wolf Pack