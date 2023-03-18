Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two clubs this regular season.

The two teams last met on March 17th when the Marlies lost 5-0. Currently, Charlotte has won two of the last three meetings.

Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 61 points (18G, 43A). On the Checkers side, Riley Nash leads the way with 50 points (22G, 28A).

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

