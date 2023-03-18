Reign Can't Get Past Canucks

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Andre Lee versus Abbotsford Canucks' Danila Klimovich

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Andre Lee versus Abbotsford Canucks' Danila Klimovich(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Despite holding a decisive 44-24 shots on goal margin and getting two tallies from leading goal-scorer Lias Andersson, the Ontario Reign (30-25-4-1) were bested by the Abbotsford Canucks (35-21-2-4) on Saturday night by a final score of 5-2 at the Abbotsford Centre.

The Canucks were led by goaltender Arturs Silovs who turned aside 42 shots, as well as Matt Alfaro who added two goals and an assist. Reign captain TJ Tynan assisted on both of his linemate Andersson's goals in a losing effort.

Date: March 18, 2023

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Three Stars -

1. Matt Alfaro (ABB)

2. Arturs Silovs (ABB)

3. Arshdeep Bains (ABB)

W: Arturs Silovs

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023 at Tucson Roadrunners | 7:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.