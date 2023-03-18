Reign Blanked by Canucks

Ontario Reign's Alan Quine and Abbotsford Canucks' Linus Karlsson in action

Storyline: Spencer Martin turned aside all 22 shots he faced Friday night in a 4-0 win for the Abbotsford Canucks (34-21-2-4) over the Ontario Reign (30-24-4-1) in the opener of a two-game series at the Abbotsford Centre.

The Canucks had four different goal scorers in their victory including Danila Klimovich, Marc Gatcomb, Vincent Arseneau and Nils Höglander. Ontario will conclude its first series of the season in British Columbia against the Canucks on Saturday at the Abbotsford Centre beginning at 7 p.m.

Date: March 17, 2023

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

Three Stars -

1. Spencer Martin (ABB)

2. Vincent Arseneau (ABB)

3. Danila Klimovich (ABB)

W: Spencer Martin

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023 at Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre

