Hogs and Eagles Clash in Fourth and Final Regular Season Meeting

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs and Colorado Eagles clash for the fourth time in team history tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Tonight's match is the final regular season contest between the two clubs this season, and the IceHogs are 1-2-0-0 against the Eagles.

Tonight is also the IceHogs themed St. Patrick's Day shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans!

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 28-23-5-4, 65 points (5th, Central Division)

Colorado: 32-20-4-3, 71 points (4th, Pacific Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Michal Teply scored the first goal of the contest against the Eagles on Friday night. The winger has 8 goals and 12 assists this season including two power-play goals and two game-winning goals.

Colorado forward Spencer Smallman tallied twice against the IceHogs in the third period on Friday night. Smallman notched a goal against Rockford in the first ever meeting between the two teams on Jan. 13 and has 11 goals and seven assists this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs suffered a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Eagles on Friday night. Michal Teply struck first for Rockford in the first period, and Brett Seney tallied his 19th goal of the season on the man advantage in his 300th professional contest. Jaxson Stauber was hit with the loss, marking 28 saves on 34 Colorado shots.

300 for Seney

Last night, forward Brett Seney notched a power-play goal in what was his 300th professional game. The sixth-year pro has appeared in games with six professional teams over the course of his career, including the NHL's New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Chicago Blackhawks. Seney has 45 points (19G, 26A) in 47 games with Rockford this season and has one goal in seven games with the Blackhawks during the campaign.

Power Play Coming to Life

After Brett Seney's power-play marker last night against Colorado, the Hogs have now registered power-play goals in three of their last four games and are 3-13 in that span. Rocco Grimaldi leads all active IceHogs skaters with 20 power-play points (9G, 11A), 19 of which were scored with the San Diego Gulls before his trade to Rockford.

Stick Taps for Teply

Michal Teply scored his eighth goal of the season last night against the Eagles in the first period. Teply now has hit the 20-point plateau and has exactly 20 points (8G, 12) with Rockford this season. The forward has posted goals in two of his last three games and has tabbed a point in five of his last seven appearances.

Sharing the Shots

After being outshot by Colorado 34-29 last night, the IceHogs have now been outshot by their opponents in 12 straight games by a total of 312 to 422 in that span. Despite giving up more opportunities on net, Rockford is 14-10-4-1 this season when offering fewer shots than its opposition.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division and are tied with the Iowa Wild with 65 points. Despite a 28-23-5-4 record this season, Rockford has played 22 overtime contests and only has 15 wins in regulation. Currently, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 23.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri., Jan. 13 at Colorado, 2-1 OTW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 14 at Colorado, 1-3 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Mar. 17 vs. Colorado, 2-6 L Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 18 vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Eagles, All-Time

1-2-0-0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.