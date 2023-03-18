Eagles Claim Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss to IceHogs
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
ROCKFORD, IL. - Rockford forward David Gust buried the game-winning goal with only 49 seconds remaining in overtime, as the IceHogs defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Saturday. Eagles forwards Spencer Smallman and Gustav Rydahl each lit the lamp in the loss, as Colorado finished the night 2-for-4 on the power play. Justus Annunen was sharp in net, making a season-high 45 saves on 48 shots in the defeat.
The contest would start with some early fireworks, as Eagles forward Kale Kessy dropped the gloves with IceHogs forward Morgan Adams-Moisan at center ice just 5:08 into the first period.
Colorado's first power play of the night would get the scoring started, as Smallman carried the puck to the top of the crease before dragging it between his legs and flipping it past Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom. The goal was Smallman's 12th of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 11:07 mark of the opening stanza.
The lead would be short-lived, as a 2-on-1 rush just 1:12 later would see forward Zach Jordan light the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle to tie the game at 1-1. Colorado would kill off one more Rockford power play before the two teams left for the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.
The IceHogs would grab their first lead of the night when a power play allowed forward Luke Philp to camp at the side of the crease, before deflecting a pass into the back of the net. Philp's 21st goal of the season gave Rockford a 2-1 edge at the 9:02 mark of the second period.
The Eagles would earn a power play of their own just minutes later, and for a second-straight time they would capitalize. Rydahl collected a pass between the circles and snapped a wrist shot past Soderblom to square the score 2-2 with 7:44 remaining in the middle frame.
With the game still tied 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would flip the script in the final frame, outshooting the IceHogs, 14-11. The uptick in shots would not translate into goals and the contest would be forced to shift into a sudden-death overtime.
After Soderbloom denied several prime chances for the Eagles, Gust would race through the slot before dragging the puck across the top of the crease and steering it home. The tally was Gust's 25th of the year and gave Rockford a 3-2 overtime win at the 4:11 mark of the extra session.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday, March 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
