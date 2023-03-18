Roadrunners' Luck Runs out in Loss to First-Place Calgary Wranglers

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners opened up a two-game series against the visiting Calgary Wranglers on Friday, holding the first-place Wranglers scoreless for the opening 36:47 before falling by a final score of 5-0. The matchup against the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames saw the professional debut of Arizona Coyotes draft pick and Arizona State University product Josh Doan, and was preceded by a St. Patrick's Day Party hosted by the Roadrunners on the Plaza outside Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners and Wranglers will face off for the fourth and final time on the year Saturday night at 7 p.m. for First Responder's Night and for the fifth televised Roadrunners game this season, airing in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson with Tucson.com's Brett Fera joining "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny on the call.

YA GOTTA SEE IT

Forward Josh Doan took the ice for the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday for his professional debut with the Arizona Coyotes organization. Doan was drafted by Arizona in the second round (#37 overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and joined his 2021-2022 teammate while at Arizona State University and current Roadrunners forward Colin Theisen for the series opener against Calgary. Doan became the second Arizona-born skater to play for Tucson, as he played on a forward line alongside Hudson Elynuik and Ryan McGregor.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

SCORELESS TO START - Tucson and Calgary were without a goal for the opening 36:47 of Friday's matchup from the Tucson Arena, marking the longest the Roadrunners and their opponent had been scoreless to start a game this season. Tucson and goaltender Tyler Parks kept the first-place Wranglers from finding the back of the net until Calgary broke the 0-0 tie with 3:13 remaining in the second period. The Roadrunners also defended well during a six-on-five attack late in the third period, as they prevented the Wranglers from scoring on an empty net for 3:17. In all, the Wranglers were limited to 29 shots on goal in the series opener against Tucson.

PHOTO OF THE GAME

Friday's series opener between the Roadrunners and Calgary Wranglers was the fourth St. Patrick's Day Game in Tucson franchise history and the second against the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. The Roadrunners celebrated by hosting a free Pregame Party on the Plaza outside the Tucson Arena with food, drinks and live music by Liz & Pete. Fans then filled the seats inside the Arena with a mix of green and Roadrunners gear, as the team played host to the Calgary Wranglers for the first time ever. Tucson's coaching staff joined in on the festivities with St Patrick's Day themed ties while behind the bench Friday night.

THEY SAID IT

"It's obviously a little intimidating in the beginning, you're nervous of what's to come. You have to settle in early, [Calgary] is a good team. They were a good opponent to start my career against, it's something I can build off of. I'm excited for [Saturday]."

Forward Josh Doan described making his professional debut with the Tucson Roadrunners Friday night against the Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Arena. The 21-year-old was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday by way of Arizona State University, joining 2021-2022 teammate Colin Theisen in the Roadrunners roster. With his father and former Coyotes Captain Shane Doan in attendance, Josh Doan recorded a shot on goal and took the ice for key moments such as early power-plays and a late six-on-five attack for Tucson.

THE RUNDOWN

The opening 20 minutes between the Roadrunners and Wranglers on Friday was without a goal, marking the second scoreless period through three games in the season series after the middle frame of their first matchup of the year on November 2. Tucson drew the only trip to the power-play in the period, while Roadrunners goaltender Tyler Parks stopped all 10 shots faced in his fourth outing at Tucson Arena on the season. The Roadrunners and Calgary continued to battle through the first 16:47 of the second period, marking the longest Tucson and their opponent had been scoreless to start a contest this season. The Wranglers were the ones to break through with a five-on-five goal scored by Clark Bishop with 3:13 remaining in the frame, which was just the second even-strength score by Calgary in three meetings with the Roadrunners this year. Calgary added to their lead exactly three minutes later with just 13 seconds left in the middle period, as Nick DeSimone netted a power-play goal to send the Roadrunners to the third period trailing 2-0. Tucson looked to erase their second consecutive 2-0 deficit against the Wranglers on the season after accomplishing the feat in the third period of their last matchup on November 4, but Calgary grabbed the first goal of the third period to extend their advantage to 3-0 with 5:56 gone by in the frame. The visiting Wranglers added another score with 8:27 still to play in the contest for a 4-0 lead, prompting the Roadrunners to pull goaltender Tyler Parks for a six-on-five attack with just over six minutes remaining in regulation. Tucson kept Calgary from scoring while without a netminder for over three minutes before the Wranglers tallied their fifth goal of the night to secure a 5-0 win in the series opener from Southern Arizona.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.