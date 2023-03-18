Checkers Trounce Toronto for Second Straight Game
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers put together another impressive showing against the North Division-leading Marlies on Saturday, beating Toronto 4-1 to pick up the weekend sweep.
Similar to Friday's contest, the Checkers snatched the lead in the first - this time off a heavy wrister from Johnny Ludvig streaking into the zone - and never let it go.
Things tightened up in the middle frame, with both sides logging nine shots on goal, but no one was able to break through. Charlotte pulled the game back in its favor in the third, however, as Grigori Denisenko found the back of the net less than three minutes into the frame to double the lead and Connor Bunnaman capitalized on a man advantage moments later to push the visitors further ahead.
In his second straight start, Alex Lyon continued to frustrate the home squad much as he had the day before - turning away all of Toronto's chances until the Marlies were finally able to break through halfway into the third. That wouldn't rattle Lyon, though, and the veteran netminder locked back in from that point to throw water on any hopes of a Toronto comeback. Cam Morrison hit the empty net in the waning moments of the contest and that would put a cap on Charlotte's second consecutive beatdown of the Marlies.
NOTES
The Checkers finished their season series against Toronto with a 3-1-0-0 record ... The Checkers have won three straight on the road and are now 12-2-1-0 away from home since Jan. 6 ... Including last night's shutout, Alex Lyon logged 109 consecutive minutes of scoreless hockey against the Marlies ... Grigori Denisenko extended his point streak to four games ... Connor Bunnaman scored for the second straight game since returning from injury ... Lucas Carlsson recorded an assist for the second straight game and finished the weekend with four points ... The Checkers have scored a power-play goal in five consecutive games and in nine of their last 10 games ... The Checkers have gone perfect on the penalty kill for four straight games, killing off each of their last 10 times shorthanded ... Justin Sourdif, Logan Hutsko, Riley Bezeau and Dennis Cesana were the scratches for Charlotte
