Belleville Sens' Strong Run of Play Continues with Win in Cleveland
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - Dylan Ferguson turned in a stellar 34-save performance as the Belleville Senators earned a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night.
After the victory, the Senators remain in the fifth and final playoff position in the North Division, a point ahead of the Laval Rocket. Cleveland sits four points back of Belleville and has three games in hand.
Belleville opened the scoring with just 21 seconds left in the first period when Roby Jarventie capitalized on a 5-on-3 man advantage.
In the second, the Senators extended their advantage through another power-play marker as Maxence Guenette gave the visitors a 2-0 lead after forty minutes of play.
Early into the final frame, Belleville resumed their scoring touch as both Mitchell Heard and Matthew Wedman found the back of the net before the mid-way point of the stanza. Late in the contest, the Monsters broke through as Owen Sillinger ended a shutout bid from Ferguson with 52.7 to play in regulation time.
The Senators return to action tomorrow afternoon as they conclude their weekend set in Cleveland, with puck drop scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 2/6 | Penalty Kill: 5/6
Fast Facts:
Dylan Ferguson made 34 saves in the win
Cole Cassels has seven assists over his last three games.
Roby Jarventie extended his point streak to five straight.
Jarventie has ten goals in his last 13 appearances.
Matthew Wedman skated in his 100th AHL contest.
Mitchell Heard scored his first goal of the season.
Belleville is 7-1-2-0 in their last ten.
Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "We stick together. Five tight anywhere on the ice and in those scrums. That's the way you have to play, with team toughness and team togetherness."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators celebrate win
|
Belleville Senators' Cole Cassels and Roby Jarventie on game night
|
Belleville Senators' Dylan Ferguson
|
Belleville Senators' Roby Jarventie, Egor Sokolov and Cole Cassels on the ice
