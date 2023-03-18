Silver Knights Drop First Half of Back-To-Back to Condors

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 1-0, on the road on Friday evening.

Benson, assisted by Kaldis and Philp, would score the only goal of the game at 15:35 in the second to give Bakersfield the lead.

Jordan Papirny, in his first AHL start, stopped 33 of 34 shots on goal for a .970 save percentage on the evening.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.