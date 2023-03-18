Silver Knights Drop First Half of Back-To-Back to Condors
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 1-0, on the road on Friday evening.
Benson, assisted by Kaldis and Philp, would score the only goal of the game at 15:35 in the second to give Bakersfield the lead.
Jordan Papirny, in his first AHL start, stopped 33 of 34 shots on goal for a .970 save percentage on the evening.
