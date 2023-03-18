Silver Knights Triumph Over Condors, 5-3

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 5-3, at The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday evening. Gage Quinney recorded four points, while Sakari Manninen scored two goals.

The first period remained scoreless throughout.

Bakersfield got on the board first with a power-play goal at 14:19 in the second period to make it a 1-0 game.

They then doubled that lead with another power-play goal about two minutes later.

The Silver Knights got on the board with a shorthanded goal from Jake Bischoff just three minutes into the third period. He was assisted by Quinneyand Isaiah Saville. Saville also earned his first point of the season.

Manninenthen tied the game with a power-play goal at 6:44 in the third, assisted by Gemel Smith and Lukas Cormier.

Smith then gave Henderson its first lead of the game with another power-play goal scored less than a minute later, assisted by Quinney for his second point of the night.

Manninen then scored again late in the third, assisted by Sheldon Rempal and Quinney, doubling the Silver Knights' lead.

The Condors would get a goal back with just under two minutes left in regulation to make it a 4-3 game.

But Jonas Rondbjerg scored on Bakersfield's empty net to secure a 5-3 victory for the Silver Knights.

