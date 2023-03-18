Game Day - Calgary at Tucson

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers have won six games in a row - after shutting out the Tucson Roadrunners 5-0 on Friday night. Calgary continues to occupy the top spot in the AHL with 89 points, but are still in the thick of it in a race for league supremacy and a first-round bye in the post season.

It means every game is an important one down the stretch.

The Wranglers extended their winning streak to six games, blanking the Roadrunners on Friday night.

Head-2-Head: CGY- 2 TUC - 1

AWAY: Calgary Wranglers (43-15-3) (89 Pts. - 1st in Pacific)

HOME: Tucson Roadrunners (25-28-6) (56 Pts - 7th in Pacific)

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

March 17, 2023 vs Tucson Roadrunners - CGY W, 5-0

November 4, 2022 vs Tucson Roadrunners- CGY W, 3-2

November 3, 2022 vs Tucson Roadrunners- TUC W, 5-2

HEATING UP: Dustin Wolf

Dustin Wolf is heating up!

Wolf (36-9-2) made 30 saves against the Roadrunners on Friday night (Mar.17) to register his 36th win and sixth shutout, which are tops in the AHL. He has won five games in a row and is 6-1 in his last seven starts.

Heading into action on Saturday, Wolf leads the league in the following categories:

Wins (36)

Shutouts (6)

GAA (2.17)

Sv% (.930)

Games Played (48)

Minutes Played (2821:22)

CGY Player to Watch: Adam Klapka

Keep an eye out for No.43 Adam Klapka tonight.

Klapka is coming off a multipoint game, scoring a goal and an assist in Friday's contest against the Roadrunners. He also picked up four minutes in penalties. The 22-year-old has seen additional powerplay time lately and has been a successful addition to the man-advantage, with three powerplay goals this season.

The Wranglers powerplay sits second in the Pacific Division at 21.9 percent and while it has been inconsistent recently, head coach Mitch Love says it's starting to trend in the right direction.

"The results haven't been there on the powerplay for a while," explained Love. "We're getting opportunities, it comes in waves."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.