Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov, D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds

March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov and defenseman Tyler Tucker to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Alexandrov, 22, has played in 29 games for the Thunderbirds this season, tallying 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) and 12 penalty minutes. The Burgwedel, Germany, native has also recorded seven points (three goals, four assists) and eight penalty minutes in 28 games with the Blues.

Tucker, 23, has dressed in 30 games for the Thunderbirds this season, collecting 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) and 55 penalty minutes. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has also posted four points (one goal, three assists) and 31 penalty minutes in 24 appearances with the Blues.

