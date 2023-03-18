Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Senators
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 4-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-26-5-2 and currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Belleville's Roby Jarventie converted on the power play at 19:39 of the opening frame sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Senators added another goal on the man advantage from Maxence Guenette at 12:37 of the second period extending the Monsters deficit to 2-0 after 40 minutes. Belleville added two goals in the final frame from Mitchell Heard at 4:34 and Matthew Wedman at 8:09, but Owen Sillinger spoiled the shutout bid with a power-play tally at 19:07 assisted by David Jiricek and Cole Clayton bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves in defeat while Belleville's Dylan Ferguson stopped 34 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Belleville Senators on Sunday, March 19, with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023
- Griffins' Offense Stifled by Cooley in 2-1 Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Claim Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss to IceHogs - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Downed by Moose 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Cooley Backstops Ads to Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Feisty Game Ends with Pens Falling in OT to Crunch, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Pick Up 2-1 Win Over Amerks On Hall Of Fame Night - Hershey Bears
- Brodzinski Strikes Twice as Pack Beat Isles 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bussi Backbones P-Bruins to Victory Over T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Can't Overcome Early Deficit to Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Edge Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Remains in a Playoff Position by One Point Over Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Trounce Toronto for Second Straight Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Signs Tyler Busch to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Comets Drop Road Game to Rocket, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Caps Recall Fucale, Bears Sign Goaltender Bailey Brkin to Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Behind the Bench: 500 AHL Games Completes Full Circle Justin Dowling Moment - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov, D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day - Calgary at Tucson - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Crucial Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game #60 - Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Hogs and Eagles Clash in Fourth and Final Regular Season Meeting - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners' Luck Runs out in Loss to First-Place Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Blank Roadrunners for Sixth-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Daccord's 36 Save Performance Backstops Firebirds to 40th Win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Coachella Valley Pulls Away in Third Period, Iowa Falls 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Canucks Put Four Past Ontario, Shut Out Reign 4-0 On Friday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Blanked by Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Stars Shoot Past Barracuda, 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Score Six to Tackle San Jose - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Drop First Half of Back-To-Back to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Senators
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters
- Monsters Pick Up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Griffins
- Monsters Sign Forward Justin Pearson to Two-Year AHL Contract
- Denzel Ward Transforms into Bobblehead for Giveaway at Saturday's Monsters Game