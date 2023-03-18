Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Senators

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 4-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-26-5-2 and currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Belleville's Roby Jarventie converted on the power play at 19:39 of the opening frame sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Senators added another goal on the man advantage from Maxence Guenette at 12:37 of the second period extending the Monsters deficit to 2-0 after 40 minutes. Belleville added two goals in the final frame from Mitchell Heard at 4:34 and Matthew Wedman at 8:09, but Owen Sillinger spoiled the shutout bid with a power-play tally at 19:07 assisted by David Jiricek and Cole Clayton bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves in defeat while Belleville's Dylan Ferguson stopped 34 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Belleville Senators on Sunday, March 19, with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

