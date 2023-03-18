Crunch Edge Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime
March 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch edged the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-3, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The win snaps the Crunch's two-game skid and advances the team to 29-22-5-3 on the season. Syracuse now has a 3-0-0-0 lead in the four-game season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots in net for the Crunch. Taylor Gauthier blocked 25-of-29 between the pipes for the Penguins.
Syracuse was held scoreless on six power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.
The Penguins were first on the board 7:38 into the opening frame. Alnefelt stopped Ty Glover's shot from the right circle, but the rebound dropped down for Justin Addamo to send in during a battle in front of the cage. Three minutes later, Lucas Edmonds tied the game when he tipped Trevor Carrick's left-point shot past Gauthier.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton regained their lead in the second period. Filip Hållander centered the puck from along the end boards for Tyler Sikura to score at the 12:45 mark.
The Crunch opened the third period with two goals just 35 seconds apart to take the lead. At 3:57, Ilya Usau threw the puck towards the net for Felix Robert to redirect in on the back door. Seconds later, Carrick put the Crunch on top with a wrister as he came streaking down the slot. The Penguins knotted the score to eventually force overtime at 11:42 when Hållander fired in a shot from the bottom of the right circle.
Declan Carlile netted the game-winner for the Crunch during a scramble in the crease with just 29 seconds remaining in the overtime frame.
The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans on Tuesday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Trevor Carrick is on a four-game goal-scoring streak.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2023
- Griffins' Offense Stifled by Cooley in 2-1 Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Claim Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss to IceHogs - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Downed by Moose 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Cooley Backstops Ads to Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Feisty Game Ends with Pens Falling in OT to Crunch, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Stumble in 4-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Pick Up 2-1 Win Over Amerks On Hall Of Fame Night - Hershey Bears
- Brodzinski Strikes Twice as Pack Beat Isles 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bussi Backbones P-Bruins to Victory Over T-Birds - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Can't Overcome Early Deficit to Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Edge Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Remains in a Playoff Position by One Point Over Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Trounce Toronto for Second Straight Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Signs Tyler Busch to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Comets Drop Road Game to Rocket, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Caps Recall Fucale, Bears Sign Goaltender Bailey Brkin to Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Behind the Bench: 500 AHL Games Completes Full Circle Justin Dowling Moment - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov, D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day - Calgary at Tucson - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Americans, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Crucial Atlantic Division Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game #60 - Calgary Wranglers at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Hogs and Eagles Clash in Fourth and Final Regular Season Meeting - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners' Luck Runs out in Loss to First-Place Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Blank Roadrunners for Sixth-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Daccord's 36 Save Performance Backstops Firebirds to 40th Win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Coachella Valley Pulls Away in Third Period, Iowa Falls 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Canucks Put Four Past Ontario, Shut Out Reign 4-0 On Friday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Blanked by Canucks - Ontario Reign
- Stars Shoot Past Barracuda, 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Score Six to Tackle San Jose - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Drop First Half of Back-To-Back to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.