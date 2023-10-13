Texas Drops Season Opener to Tucson in Cedar Park

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated by the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, in the season opener on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Roadrunners struck first when Jan Jenik snuck a nearside shot over Remi Poirier's right shoulder into the top-left corner 4:17 into the first period. Texas tied the game, 1-1, when Kyle McDonald tipped a shot by Lian Bichsel past Matthew Villalta with 3:06 left in the first. Tied at one after one, Texas carried an 11-7 lead in shots on goal into the first intermission.

In the second period, Josh Doan put Tucson back in front, 2-1, after he cleaned up a loose puck near the net and shoveled it in 32 seconds into a power play at 12:27. With 2:40 left to play in the middle period, Logan Stankoven scored his first career goal off a one-timer fed to the slot by Curtis McKenzie on a power play.

The third period saw Milos Kelemen tap in a pass from Aku Raty at 11:05 to put Tucson back on top by one, 3-2. It eventually stood as the game-winning goal as the Roadrunners prevailed by a final score of 3-2 in the season opener.

In goal for the Roadrunners, Villalta turned aside 25 of the 27 shots faced to earn the win. Poirier came down with the loss after making 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Stars and Roadrunners face-off again in the two-game series finale on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.