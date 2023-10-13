Hershey Bears Announce Launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears are pleased to announce in collaboration with Ever Grain Brewing Company the launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager.

Brewed with the choicest malts, Bear Claw Pale Lager is the new go-to for your game-time beverage. It contains a significant flavor of noble varieties, moderate bitterness, and is backed by a solid malt body and sweet notes from an all-malt base. The result is a cold, crisp, and refreshing beverage, just like the start of hockey season.

Bear Claw Pale Lager will be available at GIANT Center in 19.2 oz cans in time for the Bears 2023-24 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. the Belleville Senators at any location where canned beverages are sold. The Chocolatier and Bears Den restaurants will also have Bear Claw Pale Lager available on draft.

The 5.5% ABV beverage is a limited-time release. The artwork for the cans is highlighted by the face of a roaring bear. The bottom of the can is encircled with 12 shields containing each season in which the Bears won the Calder Cup, the most of any team in the history of the American Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.