Hershey Bears Announce Launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears are pleased to announce in collaboration with Ever Grain Brewing Company the launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager.
Brewed with the choicest malts, Bear Claw Pale Lager is the new go-to for your game-time beverage. It contains a significant flavor of noble varieties, moderate bitterness, and is backed by a solid malt body and sweet notes from an all-malt base. The result is a cold, crisp, and refreshing beverage, just like the start of hockey season.
Bear Claw Pale Lager will be available at GIANT Center in 19.2 oz cans in time for the Bears 2023-24 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. the Belleville Senators at any location where canned beverages are sold. The Chocolatier and Bears Den restaurants will also have Bear Claw Pale Lager available on draft.
The 5.5% ABV beverage is a limited-time release. The artwork for the cans is highlighted by the face of a roaring bear. The bottom of the can is encircled with 12 shields containing each season in which the Bears won the Calder Cup, the most of any team in the history of the American Hockey League.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023
- Morning Skate Report: October 13, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hershey Bears Announce Launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin 23rd AHL Season Tonight in Rochester - Bridgeport Islanders
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Announce Team Captains for 2023-24 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Begin 2023-24 Season in Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Hershey Bears Announce 2023 Opening Night Roster - Hershey Bears
- Garrett Wilson Named Phantoms Captain - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Face Barracuda in 2023-24 Season Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Texas Stars Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Hershey Bears Announce Launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager
- Hershey Bears Announce 2023 Opening Night Roster
- Bears and FOX43 Partner for Expanded Television Schedule for 2023-24 Season
- Bears Get Set to Raise Banner, Open Season
- Bears Fall to Phantoms 4-3 in Overtime in Preseason Finale