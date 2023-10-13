Wranglers Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today their opening day roster for the 2023-24 AHL season.

2023-24 CALGARY WRANGLERS ROSTER

Forwards

6 - Mitch McLain

7 - Brett Sutter

10 - Cole Schwindt

14 - Ilya Nikolaev

17 - Lucas Ciona

18 - Ben Jones

19 - Clark Bishop

20 - Alex Gallant

23 - Rory Kerins

24 - Martin Pospisil

43 - Adam Klapka

44 - William Stromgren

46 - Emilio Pettersen

47 - Connor Zary

Defencemen

3 - Jarrod Gourley

4 - Jeremie Poirier

5 - Colton Poolman

8 - Ilya Solovyov

27 - Nick DeSimone

33 - Brady Lyle

37 - Yan Kuznetsov

42 - Sam Jardine

48 - Jonathan Aspirot

Goaltenders

1 - Connor Murphy

32 - Dustin Wolf

35 - Oscar Dansk

The Wranglers kick off their season tonight in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose at 6:00pm MT.

For more information on all ticket options to watch the Calgary Wranglers live at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season, please visit www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets or call the Wranglers Sales Team at (403) 777-4646 (option 2).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.