Wranglers Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today their opening day roster for the 2023-24 AHL season.
2023-24 CALGARY WRANGLERS ROSTER
Forwards
6 - Mitch McLain
7 - Brett Sutter
10 - Cole Schwindt
14 - Ilya Nikolaev
17 - Lucas Ciona
18 - Ben Jones
19 - Clark Bishop
20 - Alex Gallant
23 - Rory Kerins
24 - Martin Pospisil
43 - Adam Klapka
44 - William Stromgren
46 - Emilio Pettersen
47 - Connor Zary
Defencemen
3 - Jarrod Gourley
4 - Jeremie Poirier
5 - Colton Poolman
8 - Ilya Solovyov
27 - Nick DeSimone
33 - Brady Lyle
37 - Yan Kuznetsov
42 - Sam Jardine
48 - Jonathan Aspirot
Goaltenders
1 - Connor Murphy
32 - Dustin Wolf
35 - Oscar Dansk
The Wranglers kick off their season tonight in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose at 6:00pm MT.
For more information on all ticket options to watch the Calgary Wranglers live at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season, please visit www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets or call the Wranglers Sales Team at (403) 777-4646 (option 2).
