Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 12, the 27 players that will make up the Opening Night Roster for the 2023-24 season.

Here is how the roster breaks down:

Forwards (15): Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, John Farinacci, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski

Defenseman (9): Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders (3): Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser

The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Opening Night presented by AJT Supplies at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:10 P.M.

