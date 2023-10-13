Iowa Wild Announces Mitchell Tenpenny Postgame Concert

DES MOINES, Iowa. - The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Mitchell Tenpenny, announced Friday the Riser House Records country star will perform live after the Iowa Wild home game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mitchell Tenpenny to Wells Fargo Arena and continue the Iowa Wild postgame concert series," said Allie Korinek, Vice President of Business Operations. "Fans with tickets for our Jan. 27 game will also have the opportunity to enjoy a free Mitchell Tenpenny concert postgame."

Mitchell is a multi-faceted entertainer: singer, songwriter, producer and performer. Since the release of his debut 3X platinum-certified No 1 hit single, "Drunk Me," he's set new standards for breakout success in country music. He was recognized for surpassing the One Billion streams threshold, now surpassing 1.5 billion global streams. Mitchell's latest album This Is The Heavy contains the platinum-selling #1 hit "Truth About You," a song that made chart history with shortest span between #1 songs since 1982 with just three weeks since his last chart topper. "Truth About You" followed Mitchell's co-penned #1 collaboration with labelmate Chris Young on the ACM Music Event nominated "At The End Of A Bar." Mitchell's current radio single "We Got History" is making its way up the charts.

Last month, Mitchell released a new song, "Bigger Mistakes," for his fans in time for his performances as the direct support act on Jason Aldean's "Highway Desperado Tour."

Fans with tickets to the Iowa Wild game on Jan. 27 may remain in their seats for the postgame Mitchell Tenpenny concert. Fans must have a ticket to the game to see the concert. Tickets can be purchased at the Wells Fargo Arena Box office and online at HyVeeTix.com

VIP packages, presented by Community Choice Credit Union, are on sale now. A $30 Gold Pass may be purchased in addition to a game ticket and includes an on-ice pass for the concert and a commemorative lanyard. The $189 Platinum Pass includes a 100-level game ticket, ice suite access, all-you-can-eat food and drink, an on-ice pass for the concert with front-of-stage access, a limited-edition Mitchell Tenpenny autographed souvenir gift, and a commemorative lanyard.

Prior to the Mitchell Tenpenny concert, Iowa hosts the San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m. Fans can enjoy 2-for-1 Confluence beers until puck drop and $3 off Saints N Sinners cocktails.

