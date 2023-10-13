Thunderbirds Reveal 2023-24 Season Opening Roster
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced their season-opening roster for the 2023-24 season, presented by MGM Springfield.
The initial roster features 26 players: 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. 16 of the 26 roster players have skated in prior seasons with Springfield. Fans will have a chance to get their first look at this year's squad for Saturday night's sold-out Opening Night, presented by MGM Springfield.
The T-Birds' Opening Night roster is listed below:
FORWARDS (16):
#8 Adam Gaudette, #9 Mikhail Abramov, #11 Hugh McGing, #12 Nathan Walker, #14 Zach Dean, #16 Zachary Bolduc, #18 Mathias Laferriere, #19 MacKenzie MacEachern, #20 Steven Jandric, #27 Keean Washkurak, #34 Sam Bitten, #39 Jamieson Rees, #41 Will Bitten, #63 Matthew Peca, #77 Drew Callin
DEFENSEMEN (8):
#3 Matt Kessel, #6 Austin Osmanski, #7 Leo Loof, #21 Joseph Duszak, #25 Dylan Coghlan, #43 Calle Rosen, #48 Wyatt Kalynuk, #55 Hunter Skinner
GOALIES (3):
#1 Vadim Zherenko, #40 Will Cranley, #47 Malcolm Subban
Saturday's festivities begin with the Opening Night Block Party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Plaza at MGM Springfield, featuring live music by Fever, plus food & drink!
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats to upcoming games during the 2023-24 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
