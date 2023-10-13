Thunderbirds Reveal 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced their season-opening roster for the 2023-24 season, presented by MGM Springfield.

The initial roster features 26 players: 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders. 16 of the 26 roster players have skated in prior seasons with Springfield. Fans will have a chance to get their first look at this year's squad for Saturday night's sold-out Opening Night, presented by MGM Springfield.

The T-Birds' Opening Night roster is listed below:

FORWARDS (16):

#8 Adam Gaudette, #9 Mikhail Abramov, #11 Hugh McGing, #12 Nathan Walker, #14 Zach Dean, #16 Zachary Bolduc, #18 Mathias Laferriere, #19 MacKenzie MacEachern, #20 Steven Jandric, #27 Keean Washkurak, #34 Sam Bitten, #39 Jamieson Rees, #41 Will Bitten, #63 Matthew Peca, #77 Drew Callin

DEFENSEMEN (8):

#3 Matt Kessel, #6 Austin Osmanski, #7 Leo Loof, #21 Joseph Duszak, #25 Dylan Coghlan, #43 Calle Rosen, #48 Wyatt Kalynuk, #55 Hunter Skinner

GOALIES (3):

#1 Vadim Zherenko, #40 Will Cranley, #47 Malcolm Subban

Saturday's festivities begin with the Opening Night Block Party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Plaza at MGM Springfield, featuring live music by Fever, plus food & drink!

