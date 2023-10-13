Reign Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced a 25-player roster for opening night, which features 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

Click here to view the full roster.

Forwards (15): Martin Chromiak, Jacob Doty, Ryan Francis, Samuel Helenius, Hayden Hodgson, Charles Hudon, Isaac Johnson, Tyler Madden, Mikhail Maltsev, Nikita Pavlychev, Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Alex Turcotte, T.J. Tynan, Taylor Ward

Defensemen (8): Brandt Clarke, Kevin Connauton, Cole Krygier, Joe Hicketts, Jacob Moverare, Kim Nousiainen, Steven Santini, Wyatte Wylie

Goaltenders (2): Erik Portillo, David Rittich

The Reign made the following transactions prior to the start of the league season:

- Signed forward Ryan Francis to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season

- Signed forward Isaac Johnson to a professional tryout contract

- Goaltender J-F Berube was released from a training camp tryout agreement

In addition, the LA Kings have recalled forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Arthur Kaliyev and Alex Laferriere, as well as defender Jordan Spence.

The Reign open their 2023-24 season schedule Friday night at home against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on AHLTV and the Reign Broadcast Network.

Tickets for all Reign home games, including Friday's opener, are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.