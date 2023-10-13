Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced today the opening night roster for the 2023-24 season. The opening night roster consists of two goaltenders, seven defensemen and 15 forwards.

The 2023-24 roster includes:

Goaltenders: Zane MacIntyre, Jesper Wallstedt

Defensemen: Daemon Hunt, Simon Johansson, Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, Brenden Miller, Ryan O'Rourke, David Spacek

Forwards: Adam Beckman, Kevin Conley, Casey Dornbach, Steven Fogarty, Kale Kessy, Jujhar Khaira, Vinni Lettieri, Jake Lucchini, Greg Meireles, Mike O'Leary, Nic Petan, Mason Shaw, Nick Swaney, Joël Teasdale, Sammy Walker

Iowa opens the 2023-24 regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

