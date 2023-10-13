Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the team's opening-night roster for its 23rd AHL season. The 2023-24 roster is comprised of 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

Bridgeport begins the regular season on the road tonight against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

Of the 25 players on the initial roster, 20 have previously worn Bridgeport's jersey in at least one regular-season game. The roster also includes 18 players on an NHL contract with the New York Islanders. One player, Eetu Liukas, could make his AHL debut tonight.

Bridgeport's season-opening roster is listed below, numerically by position.

Forwards (15)

10 Kyle MacLean

11 Tanner Fritz

12 Otto Koivula

14 Brian Pinho

15 Samuel Asselin

17 Ruslan Iskhakov

18 Matthew Maggio

21 Cole Bardreau

24 Karson Kuhlman

26 Eetu Liukas

28 William Dufour

29 Arnaud Durandeau

32 Jackson Cates

33 Reece Newkirk

36 Jeff Kubiak

Defensemen (8)

2 Seth Helgeson

3 Robin Salo

4 Dennis Cholowski

6 Vincent Sevigny

7 Grant Hutton

8 Paul LaDue

20 Travis Mitchell

27 Aidan Fulp

Goaltenders (2)

1 Jakub Skarek

39 Ken Appleby

