Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the team's opening-night roster for its 23rd AHL season. The 2023-24 roster is comprised of 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
Bridgeport begins the regular season on the road tonight against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.
Of the 25 players on the initial roster, 20 have previously worn Bridgeport's jersey in at least one regular-season game. The roster also includes 18 players on an NHL contract with the New York Islanders. One player, Eetu Liukas, could make his AHL debut tonight.
Bridgeport's season-opening roster is listed below, numerically by position.
Forwards (15)
10 Kyle MacLean
11 Tanner Fritz
12 Otto Koivula
14 Brian Pinho
15 Samuel Asselin
17 Ruslan Iskhakov
18 Matthew Maggio
21 Cole Bardreau
24 Karson Kuhlman
26 Eetu Liukas
28 William Dufour
29 Arnaud Durandeau
32 Jackson Cates
33 Reece Newkirk
36 Jeff Kubiak
Defensemen (8)
2 Seth Helgeson
3 Robin Salo
4 Dennis Cholowski
6 Vincent Sevigny
7 Grant Hutton
8 Paul LaDue
20 Travis Mitchell
27 Aidan Fulp
Goaltenders (2)
1 Jakub Skarek
39 Ken Appleby
