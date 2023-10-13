Roadrunners Win Opener 3-2 Over Texas

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Steven Kampfer and Jan Jenik on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Texas Stars) Tucson Roadrunners' Steven Kampfer and Jan Jenik on game night(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Texas Stars)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners headed to Texas to take on the Texas Stars in the 2023-2024 season opener and left with a 3-2 win and their sixth-straight season opening win. Forward Jan Jenik got the party started for Tucson with a goal just 4:17 into the first frame. It wasn't until 16:54 into the first that Texas would answer with a Kyle McDonald goal. Tucson was successful on three penalty-kills in the period but 0/1 on the power-play. Tucson net minder Matthew Villalta stopped 10 of the 11 shots on goal he faced in the period.

The second period was action packed; 13 shots on goal for Tucson and 2 penalty-kills for the visiting Roadrunners. The scoring was stagnant until Josh Doan found himself with a great rebound opportunity 12:27 into the period. Doan was assisted by Jan Jenik and John Leonard on the play. After a roughing minor on each side the teams skated 4 on 4 to no avail. It wasn't until a Cam Crotty hooking minor with 4:03 left in the second period for Texas to get their first power-play goal of the season. Tucson outshot Texas in the frame 13-8 but headed to the locker room still knotted up a 2 apiece.

Period 3 started with some chippy play but nothing was called until a slash on Nicholas Caamano. Texas would ultimately kill off the slashing minor, but give up the game winning goal to Tucson forward Milos Kelemen. Kelemen, who had ripped a huge one timerm that hit the pipe, in the second nearly giving Tucson the lead at the time found the back of the net with help from teammates Aku Raty and Ryan McGregor who were credited with assists on the play. The stingy Tucson defense would bend but not break for the rest of the contest eventually giving Tucson the 3-2 victory on opening night.

Goaltender Matt Villalta after the win:

"Anyone in our lineup can play on any given night and make a big impact. It's a pleasure coming to the rink with the boys and playing for this organization".

