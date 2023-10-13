Moose Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's Opening Night Roster for the 2023-24 regular season.

The 29-player roster includes two goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 17 forwards.

A total of 10 players on the roster are Winnipeg Jets draft picks, comprised of two first round selections (Lambert, Lucius), three second round picks (Chibrikov, Lundmark, Torgersson), two third round selections (Kuzmin, Zhilkin), one fourth round pick (Nikkanen), one fifth round selection (Suess) and one sixth round pick (Bauer).

Of the 29 players on the Opening Night Roster, 10 have played in NHL games. This includes six skaters (Capobianco, Jonsson-Fjallby, Malott, Reichel, Suess, Toninato) who have suited up for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Moose open their 2023-24 schedule tonight at Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Wranglers in the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life. Tickets for the 7 p.m. contest are available atMooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.