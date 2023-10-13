Othmann Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 3-2

October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - Brennan Othmann announced his presence to the American Hockey League on Friday night, striking twice in Hartford's season-opening 3-2 shootout victory over the Providence Bruins.

Jonny Brodzinski scored the shootout winner in the bottom half of the first round, snapping a shot over the blocker of Brandon Bussi to give Hartford a 1-0 lead. Louis Domingue stopped all three Bruins shooters to preserve the victory on opening night. The win was Hartford's sixth in a row in Providence.

The Bruins opened the scoring 13:51 into the game, scoring a powerplay goal via a three-on-one opportunity. After winning a board battle in front of their own bench, the Bruins sprinted into the offensive zone with an odd-man rush. Luke Toporowski slid a perfect cross-ice pass to Jayson Megna, who buried his first as a Bruin.

Providence controlled the opening stanza, outshooting Hartford 10-8 and taking the 1-0 lead into the locker room. Hartford came out swinging in the middle stanza, however, ripping two quick chances on Bussi in the opening minute.

Bussi was sensational in the frame, making 15 saves and keeping the Bruins ahead for the majority of the period. Finally, the Wolf Pack broke through on the powerplay at 15:03. Brodzinski fed a pass to Othmann, who wired home a one-timer for his first AHL goal to even the tilt 1-1.

The Bruins regained the lead in the third period, however, as Oskar Steen tipped home a Michael Callahan shot at 11:36. Steen won a battle in front of the Wolf Pack net and tipped the shot by Domingue for his first of the season.

Late in the game, Alec Regula flattened Othmann in the Bruins zone, earning a two-minute minor for cross-checking. With the net empty and a six-on-four advantage, the Wolf Pack found the equalizer on Othmann's second goal of the night.

After a frenzy in front of the Bruins goal, the puck popped right to Othmann in the right-wing circle. Othmann lasered home his second goal of the night, evening the affair and forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, bedlam ensued. Both teams generated multiple high-danger chances, with the Wolf Pack outshooting the Bruins 6-3. The madness solved nothing, however, and a shootout was needed.

In the skills competition, Brodzinski scored the lone goal, pushing Hartford to their first opening night victory since October 15th, 2021.

The Wolf Pack conclude opening weekend tomorrow night when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and full coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.