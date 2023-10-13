Bussi's 40 Save Effort Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Shootout
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 40 out of 42 shots faced while the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Jayson Megna and Oskar Steen tallied the two Providence goals, while defenseman Reilly Walsh collected two assists.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Luke Toporowski took the puck up the left side on a 3-on-1 rush and found Megna at the right post with a cross crease pass, who redirected it into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 6:09 left in the first period. Walsh received the secondary assist.
Jonny Brodzinski's pass from the top of the left circle found Brennan Othmann for a one-timer at the bottom of the right circle, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:57 left to play in the second period.
Steen deflected a Mike Callahan shot from the point across the goal line, giving Providence a 2-1 lead with 8:23 left in the third period. Walsh received another assist.
Othmann found the back of the net again on the power play after the puck bounced out of the scrum in front of the net and onto his stick in the right circle, tying the game at 2-2 with 2:41 left in the third period.
Stats
Megna tallied his first goal in a Providence Bruins uniform, the 122nd of his American Hockey League career.
Bussi stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-6, and the penalty kill was 4-for-6.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds on Sunday, October 15 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.
