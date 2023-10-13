Amerks Open Season with Overtime Loss to Islanders
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans (0-0-1-0) overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring three straight goals but were unable to earn the win Friday night as they fell, 4-3, in overtime to the Bridgeport Islanders (1-0-0-0) at The Blue Cross Arena to open their 68th American Hockey League season.
GAME SUMMARY | PHOTO GALLERY | POST-GAME REPORT
Tonight's matchup was the 21st all-time meeting between Rochester and Bridgeport. The Amerks have earned points in 12 of the last 13 meetings dating back to the 2017-18 campaign and boast a 6-0-3-0 mark in the previous nine home contests.
Forward Linus Weissbach (1+1) paced the Amerks offense with a goal and an assist while Isak Rosen and Brandon Biro both scored their first markers of the season. Ethan Prow, Jiri Kulich, and Brett Murray all added an assist as did rookies Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov, who both made their AHL debuts. Viktor Neuchev also made his North American debut.
Goaltender Devin Cooley stopped 38 of the 42 shots he faced in his Rochester debut. He made double digits in saves in each period during regulation.
Bridgeport was led by second-year forward Ruslan Iskhakov's first AHL two-goal outing while Dennis Cholowski (0+2) and Brian Pinho (0+4) each had multi-assist games.
Islanders goaltender Jakub Sarek made 24 saves to earn the win in his season debut.
After seeing Rochester turn a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit, Bridgeport drew an interference penalty at the 14:35 mark of the third period.
On the ensuing power-play, as a shot from the left point was approaching Cooley, Durandeau reached out his stick to redirect past the Amerks netminder to even the score at three. The goal, which was set up by Cholowski and Pinho, sent the contest into overtime for the sixth time in the last seven meetings between the two teams.
In the extra frame, the Islanders wasted little time after winning the draw and attacked the Rochester zone.
Pinho provided an outlet pass for Cholowski inside the Bridgeport zone. As Cholowski sprinted up the ice, he dashed towards the slot before leaving the puck for Iskhakov, who wired it past Cooley to seal the 4-3 win just 21 seconds into overtime.
The Amerks embark on a three-game swing north of the border on Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The afternoon matinee is slated form a 4:00 p.m. start and will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Storyline Stripes:
In 15 of the last 17 meetings between the two teams, the winning team has scored three or more goals, which includes at least one power-play tally in 11 contests over that same span ... Ten of the previous 17 games between the two clubs have been decided beyond regulation, which includes six of the last seven dating back to the 2018-19 season ... Linus Weissbach scored the first goal of the 2023-24 season for Rochester, the second straight year in which he opened the scoring.
Goal Scorers
BRI: D. Cholowski (1), R. Iskhakov (1, 2), A. Durandeau (1)
ROC: L. Weissbach (1), I. Rosen (1), B. Biro (1)
Goaltenders
BRI: J. Skarek - 24/27 (W)
ROC: D. Cooley - 38/42 (OTL)
Shots
BRI: 42
ROC: 27
Special Teams
BRI: PP (1/2) | PK (2/2)
ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (1/2)
Three Stars:
1. BRI - R. Iskhakov
2. BRI - B. Pinho
3. ROC - L. Weissbach
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2023
- Griffins Rally to Defeat Colorado Eagles 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Open Season with Overtime Loss to Islanders - Rochester Americans
- Nikita Chibrikov Scores First AHL Goal in Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Falls 4-2 to Henderson in Season Opener at Wells Fargo Arena - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Win Opener 3-2 Over Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Iowa Wild, 4-2, In First Game Of Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Islanders Edge Americans, 4-3, in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Texas Drops Season Opener to Tucson in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Bussi's 40 Save Effort Not Enough as P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Comets Secure Point in Overtime Thriller - Utica Comets
- Othmann Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bains Has Career Night as Abbotsford Defeat Laval 7-4 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Triumph In Season Opener Against Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Drop Season Opener to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Open Season With Game Against Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Grand Rapids Rallies to Defeat Eagles 3-2 in Season Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Announces Mitchell Tenpenny Postgame Concert - Iowa Wild
- Reign Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Ontario Reign
- Thunderbirds Reveal 2023-24 Season Opening Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Morning Skate Report: October 13, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hershey Bears Announce Launch of Bear Claw Pale Lager - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin 23rd AHL Season Tonight in Rochester - Bridgeport Islanders
- Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Announce Team Captains for 2023-24 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Begin 2023-24 Season in Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Hershey Bears Announce 2023 Opening Night Roster - Hershey Bears
- Garrett Wilson Named Phantoms Captain - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Face Barracuda in 2023-24 Season Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Texas Stars Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Open Season with Overtime Loss to Islanders
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster
- Amerks Hosting Annual "Meet the Players" Party at the Distillery on Monday, October 23
- Amerks Announce Several Front Office Additions Ahead of 2023-24 Season
- Amerks Announce Details for 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union