Amerks Open Season with Overtime Loss to Islanders

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans (0-0-1-0) overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring three straight goals but were unable to earn the win Friday night as they fell, 4-3, in overtime to the Bridgeport Islanders (1-0-0-0) at The Blue Cross Arena to open their 68th American Hockey League season.

Tonight's matchup was the 21st all-time meeting between Rochester and Bridgeport. The Amerks have earned points in 12 of the last 13 meetings dating back to the 2017-18 campaign and boast a 6-0-3-0 mark in the previous nine home contests.

Forward Linus Weissbach (1+1) paced the Amerks offense with a goal and an assist while Isak Rosen and Brandon Biro both scored their first markers of the season. Ethan Prow, Jiri Kulich, and Brett Murray all added an assist as did rookies Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov, who both made their AHL debuts. Viktor Neuchev also made his North American debut.

Goaltender Devin Cooley stopped 38 of the 42 shots he faced in his Rochester debut. He made double digits in saves in each period during regulation.

Bridgeport was led by second-year forward Ruslan Iskhakov's first AHL two-goal outing while Dennis Cholowski (0+2) and Brian Pinho (0+4) each had multi-assist games.

Islanders goaltender Jakub Sarek made 24 saves to earn the win in his season debut.

After seeing Rochester turn a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit, Bridgeport drew an interference penalty at the 14:35 mark of the third period.

On the ensuing power-play, as a shot from the left point was approaching Cooley, Durandeau reached out his stick to redirect past the Amerks netminder to even the score at three. The goal, which was set up by Cholowski and Pinho, sent the contest into overtime for the sixth time in the last seven meetings between the two teams.

In the extra frame, the Islanders wasted little time after winning the draw and attacked the Rochester zone.

Pinho provided an outlet pass for Cholowski inside the Bridgeport zone. As Cholowski sprinted up the ice, he dashed towards the slot before leaving the puck for Iskhakov, who wired it past Cooley to seal the 4-3 win just 21 seconds into overtime.

The Amerks embark on a three-game swing north of the border on Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The afternoon matinee is slated form a 4:00 p.m. start and will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Storyline Stripes:

In 15 of the last 17 meetings between the two teams, the winning team has scored three or more goals, which includes at least one power-play tally in 11 contests over that same span ... Ten of the previous 17 games between the two clubs have been decided beyond regulation, which includes six of the last seven dating back to the 2018-19 season ... Linus Weissbach scored the first goal of the 2023-24 season for Rochester, the second straight year in which he opened the scoring.

Goal Scorers

BRI: D. Cholowski (1), R. Iskhakov (1, 2), A. Durandeau (1)

ROC: L. Weissbach (1), I. Rosen (1), B. Biro (1)

Goaltenders

BRI: J. Skarek - 24/27 (W)

ROC: D. Cooley - 38/42 (OTL)

Shots

BRI: 42

ROC: 27

Special Teams

BRI: PP (1/2) | PK (2/2)

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (1/2)

Three Stars:

1. BRI - R. Iskhakov

2. BRI - B. Pinho

3. ROC - L. Weissbach

