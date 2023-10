Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster

HENDERSON -Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 13, the Opening Night roster for the 2023-24 Silver Knights. The Silver Knights open the season on the road tonight at Wells Fargo Arena against the Iowa Wild.

The Silver Knights will start the season with 24 players on the roster, carrying 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. The Silver Knights list 15 players that appeared in at least one game with Henderson last season, and 10 Vegas Golden Knights draft picks.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2023-24 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

Forwards (15)

#4 Mason Geertsen, #11 Mason Morelli, #12 Jakub Brabenec, #13 Jakub Demek, #19 Brendan Brisson, #24 Adam Cracknell,

#42 Alex Swetlikoff, #47 Patrick Guay, #51 Byron Froese, #54 Grigori Denisenko, #56 Sheldon Rempal, #57 Mason Primeau,

#67 Tyler Benson, #72 Gage Quinney, #83 Daniel D'Amato

Defense (7)

#5 Daniil Chayka, #15 Christoffer Sedoff, #40 Lukas Cormier, #41 Brandon Hickey, #44 Layton Ahac, #45 Jake Bischoff,

#65 Dysin Mayo

Goaltenders (2)

#30 Jiri Patera, #32 Jesper Vikman

After playing their first two games on the road against the Iowa Wild, the Silver Knights will host their home opener at The Dollar Loan Center on October 20 vs. the San Jose Barracuda.

Puck-drop for tonight's season-opener is scheduled for 5pm PT, broadcast on 1230AM "The Game" and streamed online at ahltv.com.

