IceHogs Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
October 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today the opening night roster which includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Forwards: Joey Anderson, Brandon Baddock, Anders Bjork, Ryan Gagnier, David Gust, Mike Hardman, Kale Howarth, Zach Jordan, Bryce Kindopp, Jalen Luypen, Marcel Marcel, Logan Nijhoff, Ryder Rolston, Brett Seney, Michal Teply
Defensemen: Nolan Allan, Louis Crevier, Ethan Del Mastro, Josh Healey, Josh Maniscalco, Andrew Perrott, Isaak Phillips, Filip Roos
Goaltenders: Drew Commesso, Jaxson Stauber
Of the group, nine are rookies and 13 return to the IceHogs after appearing with the team at some point last season.
The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena tonight in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.
